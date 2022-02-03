How old is Hila Klein? Fans rejoice as she welcomes second child with husband, Ethan Klein

h3h3Productions' Hila and Ethan Klein have welcomed their son, Bruce. The baby was born on February 2. The couple made it official on Instagram as Ethan shared a picture of the two parents holding their newborn.

This is the second child the two have had together. The 34-year-old mother gave birth to Theodore Yochanan in June 2019.

The couple were aware of the sex of the baby. In the 51st episode of the H3 After Dark podcast, Ethan Klein decided to reveal the gender of their baby. He had created a pink and blue "nuke" called "The Baby Boomer."

The pair then played an animation of a blue explosion, revealing that the parents were going to have a baby boy.

Fans congratulate Hila and Ethan Klein

As Hila Klein and her 36-year-old husband celebrate the birth of their child, fans have taken to social media congratulating the couple. A few comments online read:

The couple had announced they were expecting their second child on After Dark's 38th episode titled We're Pregnant!

Hila surprised Ethan on the show by answering a text message from their doctor in the middle of a live show. The doctor claimed that Hila was "super pregnant."

The couple predicted that they might be expecting twins considering Hila Klein's pregnancy cravings and her gut feelings.

Before Ethan Klein knew that the couple were having only one child through Hila's pregnancy, the couple entertained the idea of having triplets. Ethan had also expressed nervousness at having three children, despite wishing to have the aforementioned number of children.

Hila Klein was also doubtful about having triplets as it would be tiring for her body. However, in a live podcast which was uploaded on June 11, the couple confirmed that they were having a single child.

More about Hila Klein

Hila Klein was born in Holon, Israel. Along with starring on the h3h3Productions YouTube channel with her husband, she is also a businesswoman. Hila is the CEO of an online clothing brand called Teddy Fresh.

Teddy Fresh opened physical stores after collaborating with Los Angeles-based clothing shop Ripndip.

Hila Klein married Ethan in 2012 in Israel. The couple met each other at a Holocaust museum. Ethan, a California-native, was then on a birthright trip to Israel.

Hila Klein moved to the States along with her husband in 2015.

