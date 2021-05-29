Hila Klein announces live on H3 Podcast that she is "super pregnant" and fans are "too excited"

On May 28th, Hila Klein surprised her husband Ethan and the entire audience by announcing her second pregnancy live on their H3 After Dark Podcast.

Hila Klein, 33, is the wife of H3H3 Productions creator Ethan Klein and owner of the popular streetwear brand, Teddy Fresh. The couple met in 2007, and got married in 2012. They have a son together named Theodore.

Hila Klein announces her pregnancy live

On Friday, May 28th, Hila shocked both her husband and the world by announcing her pregnancy results on the H3 After Dark live broadcast.

As the episode was coming to an end, Hila Klein suddenly gasped, and Ethan was visibly in shock. She started off by reading the results from her doctor. She said:

"I texted the doctor saying I did the blood test, she said I got 392, I don't know what that means, but she said that [I] am super pregnant!"

Ethan shouted in sheer excitement. He said:

"OH! I KNEW IT! I KNEW IT! YES! WOW!"

The couple hugged and cheered along with everyone else in the studio.

Fans overwhelmed with joy for Hila Klein

Fans of the H3 Podcast were pleasantly surprised, as they knew that Ethan and Hila Klein had been trying to have a second child for quite some time. In an earlier episode this year, Ethan had disclosed to the audience that they had to resort to IVF treatment after multiple failures from procreating naturally.

Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness and congratulate the husband and wife. They said:

Hila Klein being pregnant is a prime example of me being far too excited and happy for people I’ve never met — Carly sloan (@Carlysloan20) May 28, 2021

CONGRATS — vivi lol (@gudinovivi) May 28, 2021

let’s goooo — moe ツ (@152hamada) May 28, 2021

YAYYAYAYAYAYYAY — blake (@blakeebruno) May 28, 2021

Gratz! Which one? — Oscaron ☕ 🧐 (@oscaron) May 28, 2021

SHUT UP IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS AH — kenz ♡ (@S0UR4LIV) May 28, 2021

YAYYYYYYYYYY — riley (@rileygrxce) May 28, 2021

Congrats!!!!!! Name them bear 🥰😘😘😘 — allet ❣️ (@CoziKitchen) May 28, 2021

Fans are super excited as the couple prepares to welcome their second child into the H3 family and watch Theodore be a big brother.

