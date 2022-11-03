"They're doing this again!" - Asmongold claims World of Warcraft's new 12-month subscription 'locks' players

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" provided his thoughts on the addition of a controversial 12-month subscription package for World of Warcraft on November 2.

Asmongold recalled Blizzard Entertainment introducing an Annual Pass when World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria was released, asserting that the subscription pack was intended to lock players into playing the game. He stated:

"Remember, did you play WoW back in like, Cataclysm? Do you remember the Annual Pass? Because Blizzard knew Mists of Pandaria wasn't going to come out. That's it. So they're doing this again! They're like, 'You know what? We're going to lock you f**kers in!'"

Asmongold provides his take on the new 12-month subscription for World of Warcraft, compares it with the Annual Pass

The One True King (OTK) co-founder got together with fellow WoW streamer Graycen on November 2. Both content creators discussed the new year-long subscription pack for the multiplayer game at the 04:56 mark of the stream. Graycen called out Blizzard Entertainment's antics by mentioning the timing of the service's announcement:

"Isn't it... Okay! Like, I get why they do it. But it's just kind of f***ing hilarious that it's right before their expansion comes out, right? And then it's like, 'Yo! We might be f***ked, boys! Please lock yourself in!'"

(Timestamp: 04:56:14)

Asmongold went on to say that Blizzard Entertainment was capitalizing on the game's hype because the new expansion's release was just around the corner. He remarked:

"It's like... the hype will never be higher than now, and if we don't lock them in for an entire year, they might actually play the expansion and not like it. So let's make them pay us for the entire expansion for an entire year before they play it. And if they do now, we give them just like, 'thing' (points at the Gargantuan Grrloc mount in the game)."

Graycen was curious about the future of World of Warcraft and where it would be in the next five years:

"I am very curious. Like, where WoW goes and like what happens to it in like five years. Like retail expansion and stuff. Like are they still going to be... I don't know?"

Asmongold then began laughing after going over the types of rewards available to players who purchased the 12-month subscription.

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The YouTube comments section was bustling with reactions, as more than 490 fans provided their responses to the streamer's opinion.

While one viewer claimed that Asmongold would continue to pay for the game, another community member compared the 12-month subscription service to paying for a prison sentence:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's take (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the ninth expansion of Blizzard Entertainment's iconic MMORPG. Players will return to Azeroth and embark on a mythical journey to the faraway lands of Dragon Isles. WoW: Dragonflight is scheduled to launch on November 28, 2022.

