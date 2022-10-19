World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-expansion patch coming soon - Release date, new features, and more

Activision Blizzard’s hit MMO, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is nearly here, which means that it’s time for the pre-expansion patch. Typically, this patch introduces several features that fans will receive in the coming weeks.

The pre-expansion patch will be rolled out in two parts, with one part coming soon, while the other will be released later in November. What can fans expect in each phase of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-expansion patch? Here are all of the important details.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s pre-expansion patch brings several features

While the Dragonflight expansion releases on November 28, 2022, the first of the pre-expansion patches will drop on October 26, 2022. This is phase 1 and will appear upon completion of regional realm maintenance.

Pre-expansion features

Talent System Revamp

Heads-up Display User Interface (HUD UI) Changes

Accessibility Features

Rated Solo Shuffle

New Class/Race Combos

Perhaps the most interesting element of this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch is the Talent System revamp. Players will be able to look at the new trees and even save different loadouts, so they can easily swap to whichever one they need at that moment. There are many other changes to the system, and it will feel rather similar to the talent trees of old.

The HUD UI will begin its update in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch, but this is only its first phase. As of now, it will allow players to customize the base UI, such as the location and size of action bars, player frames, and much more. In addition, it will have certain Accessibility Features, such as “press and hold spellcasting”, interact keys, and even Gamepad Support.

PVP fans will get something new to try out as well, with the Rated Solo Shuffle. This has featured as a brawl before, but can be enjoyed as a rated arena as well. It will be joining the others (2v2, 3v3, and Rated Battlegrounds) to gain PVP rewards.

Finally, another major change in this update is the change to Class/Race combos. It’s a great idea to see this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight change added here, so players can start new characters if they wish to. In particular, players selecting any playable race will be able to roll a Rogue, Priest, or Mage. Reportedly, more selections will be available in the future.

On November 16, 2022, another set of changes will hit the MMO. This is when the Dracthyr/Evoker class combination arrives in the game, as is the starting zone for Dracthyr - The Forbidden Reach.

Another major part of the November 16 update is the Primal Storms In-Game Event. This is an expansion event that is expected to prepare fans for Dragonflight. Players will have to ward off attacks from the Primalists, featuring new quests and world events until Dragonflight’s official launch.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will launch on November 28, 2022 on PCs, bringing a wealth of new content to the game.

