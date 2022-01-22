"You’re the simp. Grow up": h3h3's Ethan Klein slams JiDion and Ninja after Pokimane hate-raid controversy

The last few weeks have been pretty turbulent for JiDion "Jidionpremium," whose comments inciting hatred towards Imane "Pokimane" Anys have drawn ire from several in the community. The most recent name on the list is h3h3Productions' Ethan Klein, who not only called JiDion a "simp," but also shared his take on Ninja Blevins' involvement in the drama.

JiDion claimed that his engineered hate-raid had nothing to do with Pokimane's gender and that he was only expressing a general dislike for her.

However, Klein had a different take on the matter and stated how JiDion did his best to grab her attention. So much so that he compared the move to a boy trying to get a girl's attention in public. Here's what he said:

“You know what’s funny? The real simp is him. He’s like the five-year-old who’s got a crush on a girl who flicks her ear so she notices him. I mean, dude, if anyone’s trying to actually get her attention, it’s you. It’s pathetic.”

Furthermore, he criticized "incels" for believing that the community only enjoys Pokimane's content because she's attractive. "That is misogyny," Ethan said.

He further added:

“You think that’s the only reason she could be successful? In truth, you want a chance with her. You want her attention. That’s why you’re doing this. It’s pathetic. You’re the simp. Can’t you see that? Grow up.”

Ethan then turned his attention to Ninja, who got himself involved in the controversy and also threatened Pokimane with legal action for defamation of character.

Ethan Klein lashes out at Ninja for getting himself involved in JiDion's mistreatment of Pokimane

Ninja and his wife-cum-manager Jessica Blevins got involved in the matter as well. Pokimane shared a snippet of the Fortnite prodigy referring to female streamers as b**ches and contacting his Twitch representative to try and reinstate JiDion.

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

Naturally, this didn't sit well with Pokimane who called him out for supporting someone who orchestrated a hate-raid. Interestingly, Ninja texted the RTS founder, informing her that he had just pretended to contact his representative to get JiDion's fans off his stream.

imane 💜 @imane his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: https://t.co/3rPsBSew4l

Jessica, however, threatened Pokimane with legal action for trying to defame Ninja. Klein, however, feels Ninja is irrelevant to the entire plot and should've "walked off into the sunset."

"Is Ninja even relevant? He should have erased his channel and walked off into the sunset. Ninja’s influence has clearly waned, as evidenced by the fact that his plea for help resulted in his friend getting permanently banned."

Also Read Article Continues below

As for Pokimane, the Moroccan-Canadian personality is struggling to overcome the controversy as her DMs are still full of hate messages.

Edited by Siddharth Satish