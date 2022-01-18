"Don’t want any misinformation": Pokimane rounds up her side of the Ninja-Jessica Blevins story in JiDion controversy

Imane "Pokimane" Anys shared her take on the ugly fallout with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Jessica Blevins following Ninja's statement on the controversy involving JiDion "Jidionpremium."

JiDion's fans raided Ninja's stream in order to have him support their cause as the former's 14-day Twitch ban was upgraded to a permanent one.

Pokimane uploaded a clip where Ninja can be seen talking about the incident and casually referring to female streamers as "b****es." However, things took a turn for the worse when he reportedly contacted his Twitch representative to have JiDion reinstated.

a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i'm reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



Pokimane apologized to the community for making a big deal out of it. Furthermore, she shared a couple of clips, revealing both sides of the story.

Pokimane apologized to the community for making a big deal out of it. Furthermore, she shared a couple of clips, revealing both sides of the story. She revealed how Ninja messaged her, admitting that he never asked his Twitch representative to look into JiDion's ban.

the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this:

His wife and manager, Jessica, later clarified that he had said that on stream to avoid being harassed by JiDion's loyal patrons. Pokimane shared a screenshot of Ninja's message where he mentioned that he never contacted his Twitch representative.

Ninja's ill-timed response baffled Pokimane as she shared her dismay while on a livestream

Pokimane shared a clip of Ninja talking about the incident during his stream, which left the former Among Us sensation horrified. Here's what Ninja can be heard saying:

"Alright, I sent the text. I can't... I don't promise a goddamn thing. Because at the end of the day, what happened happened."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality was taken aback by this response and blamed Ninja for taking JiDion's side despite his actions.

Ninja and his wife, on the other hand, did not take Anys' charge lightly. The Fortnite streamer ended up texting Anys (who was in the middle of a game) and swore to his "grandfather's life" that he didn't text his Twitch rep. He went on to say that she was making a huge mistake.

his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM'd me this:

Anys immediately displayed the texts after receiving them. She also disclosed the texts she received from Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins, during the same stream. Anys herself posted a screenshot of the message on her official Twitter account.

As already mentioned, Jessica iterated on how Ninja said what he did to get rid of JiDion's fans and viewers who raided his channel looking for support.

i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i'm willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened

Pokimane later stated how Ninja pretended to contact his Twitch representative, and while she couldn't "disprove" anything, she uploaded the clips to present the flip side of the story.

Pokimane receieves legal threat from Ninja's wife

The co-founder of RTS shared a screenshot of the community where Jessica can be seen threatening her with a lawsuit for character defamation.

While the Moroccan streamer has presented both sides of the story, Jessica and Ninja are of the view that the latter's comments weren't taken into consideration.

Furthermore, he clarified that no contact was made with Twitch. While Pokimane couldn't prove the matter, she has shared every bit of evidence on her channel for viewers to interpret.

