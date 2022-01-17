"Twitch to make it fair": JiDion handed a permanent ban for orchestrating hate-raid on Pokimane's stream

In an interesting turn of events, Twitch handed JiDion a permanent ban from the platform after he engineered a hate raid on Pokimane's stream. He accepted responsibility soon after he was awarded the 14-day ban. However, he spoke up about how a permanent ban is unjustified.

JiDion made headlines soon after Twitch verified his account. In addition to taking responsibility for his actions, he provided a justification for the same. He revealed how his statements weren't targeted towards Pokimane because she's a woman, but for his general dislike of her.

JiDion @Jidion6 please use the Ban went from 14 days to a permaplease use the #twitchfreejidion for me boys Ban went from 14 days to a perma😔 please use the #twitchfreejidion for me boys❤️

Here's what he said:

“I’m not here to talk about why I got banned, because I deserved to get banned. It is what it is. I broke the ToS. But what I am here to talk about is that I’m here to ask Twitch to make it fair.”

There was a vehement backlash following JiDion's actions, and according to him, pressure from the community was the reason behind his permanent ban from the platform.

Tenno @Im_Tenno @Jidion6 I love you jidion but the reason you got perma banned was because you went the extra mile and put poki as your pfp which kinda incited people to attack her even more after you got banned for tos. Its not cause people said you deserved it @Jidion6 I love you jidion but the reason you got perma banned was because you went the extra mile and put poki as your pfp which kinda incited people to attack her even more after you got banned for tos. Its not cause people said you deserved it

Tyler @skydoestyler989 @Jidion6 Perm ban isn't upheld in their TOS for a first time offense @Jidion6 Perm ban isn't upheld in their TOS for a first time offense https://t.co/esJDXNFNaq

GODOFHATE @GODOFHATE1 @skydoestyler989 @Jidion6 He changed his pfp to poki face to insult her without makeup(2nd offenses). Then start tweeting his opinions on the matter how it was color based and so on. There a reason he never upload any of the content of this on YouTube or he be ban from there too. @skydoestyler989 @Jidion6 He changed his pfp to poki face to insult her without makeup(2nd offenses). Then start tweeting his opinions on the matter how it was color based and so on. There a reason he never upload any of the content of this on YouTube or he be ban from there too.

“I feel Twitch should keep my 14-day suspension, especially for a first-time offense, and not let outside factors determine [it].”

“What I did was wrong. But how am I supposed to do better the next time if I never get a next time?”

JiDion has promised to do better if he's given a second chance. However, Twitch has a reputation for taking such instances seriously, and it could be a while before JiDion hears back from the platform, if at all.

Pokimane lashes out at viewers for holding female streamers' attractiveness against them

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys retaliated against fans who judge a female streamer's appearance and made a big deal out of it, compared to men in the industry.

Pokimane received a two-day DMCA ban, in contrast to Disguised Toast, who received a month-long ban for a similar occurrence, prompting misogynistic comments from certain members of the community.

Here's how she responded:

“Why is it that people like to hold how attractive someone is against them? People would be like, ‘your viewers only like the way they look, and they want to f**k you.’ For starters - rude and gross. Nobody asked.”

Pokimane justified her position by stating that many male entertainers have female admirers who find them charming. But, she mocked, if being gorgeous doesn't undermine their work, why is it the case for female streamers?

