"Rude and gross": Pokimane hits back at viewer's holding female streamers attractiveness against them

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys hit back at viewers for holding a female streamer's attractiveness against her and making a big deal about it compared to men on the entertainment circuit.

Despite being one of the most popular streamers in the industry, the Moroccan-Canadian personality isn't a stranger to hate-raids. However, she has served as an advocate for women in gaming and hits back at misogynistic comments now and then.

A portion of the community recently bombarded her with sexist comments because Pokimane received a two-day DMCA ban, as opposed to Disguised Toast, alluding to a month-long ban for a similar incident.

Zed @zed_cull @DisguisedToast Yeah... unlike pokimane you knew it was 100% against the rules, so deserves longer ban @DisguisedToast Yeah... unlike pokimane you knew it was 100% against the rules, so deserves longer ban

Kaieru @KaieruTV @zed_cull @DisguisedToast Poki knew it was against the rules too. She gets two days and he gets a month @zed_cull @DisguisedToast Poki knew it was against the rules too. She gets two days and he gets a month

ashley @amazingashleyp @DisguisedToast I don’t get how you’re able to get away with it for weeks then you just get slapped with a month ban? poki only got 2 days and Viacom is known to be ruthless @DisguisedToast I don’t get how you’re able to get away with it for weeks then you just get slapped with a month ban? poki only got 2 days and Viacom is known to be ruthless

Poki was a slap on the wrist at 48 hrs

Toast is 1 month to send a message

Next could be multiple months

People better stop trying to push the system. @DisguisedToast With how much you got away with streaming before punished, be glad it's just a month for real.Poki was a slap on the wrist at 48 hrsToast is 1 month to send a messageNext could be multiple monthsPeople better stop trying to push the system. @DisguisedToast With how much you got away with streaming before punished, be glad it's just a month for real. Poki was a slap on the wrist at 48 hrsToast is 1 month to send a messageNext could be multiple monthsPeople better stop trying to push the system.

Here's how she responded to the comments during one of her recent streams:

“Why is it that people like to hold how attractive someone is against them. People would be like your viewers only like the way they look, and they want to f**k you. For starters, that’s rude and gross. Nobody asked.”

Pokimane further explained her stance by reiterating how several male entertainers have scores of female fans who find them attractive. But if being attractive doesn't discredit their work, then why is that the case for female streamers, she derided.

Pokimane hit back at comments suggesting people only watch her streams because she's attractive

As already mentioned, Pokimane has hit back at sexist comments on numerous occasions. She lashed out at viewers suggesting they only watch her streams because she's attractive.

While Poki believes it's completely natural to find someone attractive, she stated how female streamers are looked at through a very narrow frame of reference, which often escalates to derogatory comments.

”Why is that used as a means to discredit female streamers’ work? That is what I don’t understand. They never go you’re a sh*t actor because your audience thinks you’re cute.”

Pokimane has had enough of such scenarios where she has had to defend herself and her content just because she's attractive.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella unlikable @pokimanelol When all I do is stand up for this shit so then men comment about how I’munlikable @pokimanelol When all I do is stand up for this shit so then men comment about how I’m ✨unlikable✨

🔪susu @Susu_jpg @pokimanelol People get furious when women stand up for themselves or when others stand up on our behalf. A lot of streamers are scared to face that kind of negativity and rather be quiet. Sucks that female CC need to always accept that this treatment will happen to us. @pokimanelol People get furious when women stand up for themselves or when others stand up on our behalf. A lot of streamers are scared to face that kind of negativity and rather be quiet. Sucks that female CC need to always accept that this treatment will happen to us.

There were instances in 2021 when several from the community accused her of boosting her Valorant account because she's a female gamer.

However, Pokimane ended such comments with a mind-boggling clutch ace a few weeks later.

