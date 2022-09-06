Why is Andrew Tate being removed from social media?

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been banned from all major social media platforms. Even though it has been a while since he was banned, many people still can't seem to figure out the real reason behind the ban.

Interestingly, the reason behind Tate's newfound success eventually turned out to be the reason for his ban as well i.e., his controversial statements. 'Cobra' and his rather controversial take on society and especially women rapidly spread across the internet this summer. His videos across all platforms were viewed millions of times and it looked like there was no stopping the former kickboxer.

Watch Tate's reaction to being banned below:

However, this increased concerns about the negative impact his statements might have on his audience, and the social media platforms were left with no choice but to take strict action against Tate.

Andrew Tate was initially banned from Meta platforms, i.e., Facebook and Instagram last month on August 19th. Since then, he has been banned from Twitter and TikTok as well.

Logan Paul comments on Andrew Tate's ban from social media

Social media star Logan Paul has shared his thoughts on the former kickboxer being banned from social media. During an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, 'Maverick' spoke about how he was initially willing to fight Tate, however, he changed his mind after realizing that he wouldn't want to give another platform to 'Cobra'.

Paul further suggested that social media companies were right to deplatform Tate. He claimed that it was rather necessary to ban someone who has already influenced so many people to follow his 'hateful' thoughts. While urging fellow content creators not to let Tate speak on their platforms, 'Maverick' said:

"You wanna give him another opportunity to speak and ride his agenda because whether you believe it or not, the sh*t that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous than you could imagine because his narrative is truly hateful."

Paul added:

"If everything he said about everything he believes in is true. Then he is not gonna do. So as of now, my statement stands, the one I made on your [Mike Majlak's] vlog. That by 2023, he will not have a sliver of relevancy, hopefully. And... Yeah no, f*ck him. F*ck him. I'm glad he's gone."

Watch the full episode of Impaulsive below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik