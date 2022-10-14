"It's sad to see the trend": Dream responds to grooming accusations on Twitter

On October 14, Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream" took to the private Twitter account @dreamsecretclub to respond to the grooming and pedophilia accusations made against him.

He voiced frustration at those who "abuse" concerns over terrible situations "out of spite." He also mentioned people who "spread negativity and lies" whenever something happens to Dream and his friends. An excerpt from the tweet read:

"F**k you if you abuse concern around horrible real issues out of spite. It's sad to see the trend that whenever there's something big going on for me, or for friends of mine, people try and use those moments to spread negativity and lies. Hopefully everyone's day isn't ruined."

Twitter user @ LVJYSOOTS shares Clay's statement from a private account (Image via Twitter)

Dream comments on grooming and pedophilic accusations against him

Following the widespread accusations against him, Clay shared a statement on a private fan club account.

He began the address by stating that he woke up to people making false accusations about him for the "millionth time," and that he was looking forward to enjoying his time in Los Angeles.

He some shared strong sentiments regarding people who "abuse concerns" around serious issues out of spite, and hoped that everyone's day was "not ruined."

The address concluded with him addressing the pedophilia allegations after a Minecraft mod was mentioned. He expressed surprise and emphasized that he had never groomed a 13-year-old:

"And also the Minecraft s*x mod thing is being brought up again, which is still the most ridiculous pedo accusation I've ever seen, I made a plug-in in Minecraft where it makes two characters shift on each other. I didn't groom a 13 year old ??? Get a life."

Fans react to the Minecraft YouTuber's statement

Twitter user @DWTUPDATEE shared Clay's statement and the discussion thread attracted more than 400 fan reactions.

Some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

fuka 🌸 @fukamatsu_ @DWTUPDATEE yall in th replies always r like "always believe victims first" until its ur fav @DWTUPDATEE yall in th replies always r like "always believe victims first" until its ur fav

Sky_ash @Skyash66651274 @fukamatsu_

Believe the victim if they have enough proof.

If not. Stay natural.

Or if the accused person has enough proof, believe them.



As much as it can affect the victim, if they aren't believed in a real situation,

It will also affect the accused person. @DWTUPDATEE I've always just been,Believe the victim if they have enough proof.If not. Stay natural.Or if the accused person has enough proof, believe them.As much as it can affect the victim, if they aren't believed in a real situation,It will also affect the accused person. @fukamatsu_ @DWTUPDATEE I've always just been,Believe the victim if they have enough proof.If not. Stay natural.Or if the accused person has enough proof, believe them.As much as it can affect the victim, if they aren't believed in a real situation,It will also affect the accused person.

Ally♡🐷❤DREAM ART!!📌 @Alli_love_you

I dont know what to believe @DWTUPDATEE I.. I dont know anymore..I dont know what to believe @DWTUPDATEE I.. I dont know anymore.. I dont know what to believe

Izzy🤠 @IzzyEnder @jess_notphun @DWTUPDATEE some girl has come out saying that dream groomed her when she was 17 and she had "proof" but the proof has so many holes in it and can easily be faked, and shes only talking about it now? when he is at his peak and now before???? @jess_notphun @DWTUPDATEE some girl has come out saying that dream groomed her when she was 17 and she had "proof" but the proof has so many holes in it and can easily be faked, and shes only talking about it now? when he is at his peak and now before????

What were the accusations against Dream?

On October 13, a burner account shared Anastasia's (@oxeclean) archived Twitter thread, in which she shared her experience with the YouTuber.

She accused Dream of grooming and pedophilia by showcasing several personal conversation screenshots. She also claimed that the Minecraft star revealed his face to her two years ago.

Anastasia shared a 10-second long clip of a private conversation, claiming that Clay connected with her when she was a minor:

"I'm not here to fully prove my experience that I know happened. I don't care about showing every receipt. Here's me telling him I'm 18 SOON (not yet). I also believe I clearly had '17' in my bio the same time I have 20 now. I have him asking for my snap and we talked about school."

Anastasia also mentioned that Dream got in touch with her while he was still in a relationship with his ex-partner. She alleged that the latter "cheated" on Clay with his minor fans and called them a "power couple":

"This was all while he was with his ex, didn't she cheat with minors who were fans of his too? Power couple ig (I guess) idk (I don't know) idc (I don't care) about these people. It was a short-lived phase when I was in a very bad place and after I started talking to him as a person. I stopped supporting bc (because) he wasn't interesting."

A new hastag #Dreamisafreak has begun to trend on Twitter after this recent social media update went viral.

