World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - What are 'Super Rares' and where can you find them?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is constantly developing and growing, and with the game's newest expansion, there are various new types of enemies to fight. Although “Super Rares” is an informal term given by the WoW community, for all intents and purposes, they are simply rare spawns and named foes that show up in particular areas.

The great thing about Super Rares is that these World of Warcraft: Dragonflight enemies can drop loot that scales up to ilevel 385, which makes them incredibly important monsters to defeat. You can track them down and defeat them daily for a chance at some truly powerful gear. What do you need to know about them, though?

What exactly are Super Rares in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Rare monsters aren’t a new concept for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and they’ve always dropped decent gear. However, members of the community have noticed that, in this expansion, certain rares appear to drop better loot than others. As expected, these “Super Rares” stand out from the pack in a fairly noticeable way.

Normal rare spawns only have an ilevel cap of 369/372. However, if you find a Super Rare, these beasts can drop up to ilevel 385 gear, making them quite attractive. Unfortunately, there’s no proper way to tell by looking at an enemy if it’s a Super Rare or not. Players will have to kill them a few times to check out their loot drops.

Unfortunately, you may get something that you absolutely can’t use. As each monster has its own specific loot table, if you don’t know what they drop, you could may spend hours waiting on something that doesn’t grant you a useful item in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

As mentioned before, each monster has its own drops. For example, Rohzor Forgesmash can drop a Plate Helmet or a One-Handed Strength Mace. Conversely, Enkine the Voracious can drop an Agility-based Fist weapon, a One-Handed Strength Axe, an Agility Gun, and a few other items.

If you’re looking for Weakaura mods in World of Warcraft to help you track them, there are two to search for: Dragon Isles Rares Checklist by Romp (go to custom options, only display Elites), and Super Rares - Checklist.

Each zone has its own Super Rares to look for, and this article will break them down by zone and the exact coordinates to locate them on the map. If you’re using a mod like TomTom, you can simply type “/way” in front of the coordinates to find your way there.

The Waking Shores

Rohzor Forgesmash: 25.0, 61.6

25.0, 61.6 Turboris: 33.6, 55.6

33.6, 55.6 Battlehorn Pyrhus: 28.6, 58.8

28.6, 58.8 Cauldronbearer Blakor: 30.6, 56.2

30.6, 56.2 Char: 38.8, 51.6

38.8, 51.6 Captain Lancer: 26.8, 76.0

26.8, 76.0 Enkine the Voracious: 21.60, 64.78 (must be summoned)

The Azure Span

Gnarls: 14.0, 37.6

14.0, 37.6 Blisterhide: 14.0, 30.8

14.0, 30.8 High Shaman Rotknuckle: 16.2, 33.6

16.2, 33.6 Snarglebone: 11.0, 32.6

Thaldraszus

Ancient Protector: 59.1, 58.7

It should be noted that these aren’t the only Super Rares in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The list is expected to grow as the expansion continues, and players may either locate more or Blizzard will add more to the game themselves. But if you’re looking for some of the best loot as you prepare to raid and tackle Mythic+ dungeons, Super Rares are your best bet.

