What are the 10 rarest mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

One of the most enjoyable parts of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is unlocking rare mounts. As each expansion comes and goes, they will all have awesome mounts that can be incredibly challenging to unlock.

Whether they are the result of achievement unlocks, or they simply have a low drop rate, let's take a look at some of the rarest mounts in the game.

However, none of the World of Warcraft: TCG mounts are going to be on the list. None of that because they can only be unlocked with real-world money. Those are only as rare as your wallet affords, and there’s no fun in that.

Which mounts are the most frustrating to try to unlock, though, in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Which mounts are the rarest in acquire in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

10) Silent Glider (Battle for Azeroth)

One of the rarest mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the Silent Glider first appeared in the later days of the Battle for Azeroth expansion.

The estimated drop rate ranges between .9% through .58%, and these don’t appear on bosses. They aren’t an achievement award, and they don’t drop from PvP. You have to find “Soundless” mobs around Nazjatar and kill them.

A fairly rare spawn, the Silent Glider appears primarily northeast of Newhome in the Coral Forest. However, if you’re diligent, this will eventually spawn and grant you a flying, armored manta ray. Who doesn’t want one of those?

9) Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent (Mists of Pandaria)

Mists of Pandaria had a theme for many of their mounts. They resembled traditional Chinese dragons, and many of them were gorgeous.

One of the most awesome in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent from Mists. Before you can even ride this mount, you need to be “Friendly” with the Order of the Cloud Serpent, but that’s an easy enough reputation to grind.

To pick up this rare ride, you need to grind out the Isle of Thunder raid, and defeat Nalak. You can bring a Mogu Rune of Fate with you to increase your chances, but it likely will not help much. This mount is often said to have a .3% to .9% drop chance. Luckily, it’s easy to get through most of this raid solo these days.

8) Risen Mare (Battle for Azeroth)

One reward in Battle for Azeroth’s Island Expeditions, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Risen Mare can still be attained. It’s an enormous pain to try and unlock, but it’s workable at least. However, the mount is not attractive but a plain, unadorned skeletal ride available for non-Horde players.

This is the plain mount Undead players unlocked back in Vanilla. Another fun fact is that it’s the only horse in the game without a saddle. Sounds uncomfortable! To get it, tackle Island Expeditions that have Necromancer mobs.

As long as Necromancers are on the island, any mob can drop this. Conversely, you can also buy Havenswood Salvage. Those have a chance to drop the mount, but this item won’t always be available.

7) Prestigious Midnight Courser (Legion)

The Prestigious Midnight Courser has such a unique design when it comes to horse-themed mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It was a Prestige Level 25 mount back in the Legion expansion, and you can technically still unlock it. However, it requires a baffling amount of work.

If you want to acquire this mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, attain Honor Level 250! That’s all you have to do. It will happen in time, but that requires an intense commitment to PvP.

6) Ashes of A’lar (Burning Crusade)

The only mount on this list that I actually own, Ashes of A’lar first appeared in WoW’s Burning Crusade expansion. Themed around the A’lar phoenix boss, this mount drops off of the final boss of 25-man raid “The Eye” - Kael’thas Sunstrider.

Though it has a drop rate of around 1%, it’s still a rare, sought-after mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It has a unique style, that’s only used on one other ride. The Dark Phoenix is similar but lacks the same style this one has. Running The Eye solo is incredibly easy, you just have to head to The Eye and fight it every week.

5) Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent (Mists of Pandaria)

While the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent is a sweet mount, the best variant in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the Heavenly Onyx. It’s incredibly rare, but the World Boss that spawns it respawns pretty regularly. This ride comes from the Sha of Anger in Kun Lai Summit.

Just head to Pandaria, travel to Kun Lai Summit, and head to One Keg (54.4, 63.2). He spawns to the west of this area, and it’s a massive, shadowy beast. Be prepared for a grind, he will not relinquish this mount easily.

4) Solar Spirehawk (Warlords of Draenor)

Is the Solar Spirehawk as cool as the Ashes of A’lar? No, not even close. But it’s rare, and cool. It’s unlockable for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players if you head back to the Warlords of Draenor content. Specifically, you need to hunt down the Spires of Arak World Boss named Rukhmar.

You can find it around the west coast (47.1, 78.4), and once it appears, it will travel a bit. It will appear at the above coordinates more consistently after you defeat it once. However, it’s also prohibitively rare and averages a .2% drop rate.

3) Rivendare’s Deathcharger (Vanilla)

There’s only one mount that I’ve tried to farm more than Rivendare’s Deathcharger in World of Warcraft, and that’s Invincible’s Reins. Why do I want this dumb mount so much? It’s purple and undead! That’s why I want it! I tried to run this dungeon from the moment I could solo it on my Undead Mage, and would do it daily, weekly, and sometimes even several times a day.

Just go to Stratholme and defeat Baron Rivendare, and that’s it. What makes this dungeon so frustrating to run is that you have to go all the way back out, reset it, and take a crack at it once again. It’s a long, winding dungeon based on the original city of Stratholme.

2) Obsidian Worldbreaker (15th Anniversary)

As a way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of WoW, players can go through a series of Chromie’s memories to unlock the Memories of Fel, Frost, And Fire achievement. The reward is the Obsidian Worldbreaker mount. It was a guaranteed drop then, so why is it rare now?

Because you can technically still unlock it! The downside is that you have to find the current location of the Black Market and find it in said auction. It’s not going to be cheap, but if your coffers are full, you can buy this ride in-game.

1) Invincible’s Reins (Wrath of the Lich King)

Originally, I was going to put an impossible-to-acquire mount on this - the Black Qiraji Battle Tank. However, I recalled one mount that I actively grinded on every alt for years - Invincible’s Reins. The Lich King drops this in 25-man Heroic, and it has a roughly 1% chance to drop this mount. A gorgeous, ethereal horse with wings, it’s one of the greatest rides ever.

I know one or two people total who have unlocked it, and it was after a significant grind. It’s one of the most amazing mounts in the game, but the only catch is you have to grind all the way through Icecrown Citadel 25-man Heroic raids. It’s easy enough to do, but you have to be overwhelmingly lucky.

