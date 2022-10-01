"Go run Stratholme, buddy!" Sodapoppin yells at his friend who begged him for money in World of Warcraft Classic

Chance "Sodapoppin" recently streamed World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King in which he was seen in a voice call with another player, his Guild Leader Vigors, who was trying to get some gold from the streamer. The latter's actions enraged the streamer, prompting him to yell at them.

Sodapoppin went off on the other player, telling them they need to grind for their own gold, instead of being carried and given gold for everything.

“Hey, go run Stratholme, buddy! Why don’t you f**kin’, why don’t you quest?!”

Sodapoppin refuses to give gold to WoW Classic player that won’t put any work in

(Clip begins at 1:40:13)

World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King is the latest Classic expansion brought back by Blizzard, and it has been quite popular to play and stream. Sodapoppin has been actively playing, but a recent call with another player caused him to vent and rage about the latter's refusal to put in any effort.

“Hey, go run Stratholme, buddy! Why don’t you f**kin’, why don’t you quest?! If you f**king quested, you would get the gold! But you’re a lazy f**k!”

The player in question complained that they’re never going to quest again, after a quest put them in a robot and made them "talk to rocks." Sodapoppin laughed briefly but continued to emphasize that it's the other player’s fault for not working for gold. He also stressed how the other player isn't "working for it" and "getting carried in dungeons."

“But that’s your problem! But you don’t want money, you aren’t working for it! You’re afking, getting carried in dungeons, the entire time! I’m out here questing! I don’t even need to do it, I’m a streamer!”

Vigors replied that they aren’t being carried and that they’re actually soloing Botanica. Botanica is one of the last dungeons from the previous expansion, Burning Crusade.

“You’re not soloing, oh. Okay, then why don’t you make money from it? Are you looting, are you looting the mobs?”

Upon hearing that Vigors was not looting the bodies, The OTK co-owner's anger resurfaced. The player, whom a member of Sodapoppin’s chat called the xD Guild Leader, said they weren’t looting because it slowed down their exp.

“You’re not even looting the mobs! Dude, you are shooting yourself in the foot, and making me suffer for it. You’re not questing, and you’re not looting mobs in the dungeon that you’re soloing? You get all of it!”

Sodapoppin quickly hung up the phone and returned to his questing, but it was clear that he was annoyed that someone wanted free gold because they didn't bother to pick free gold up off the ground themselves.

While it’s not quite as easy to get gold as it is in the current retail build of World of Warcraft, it’s easy enough if players are looting bodies and doing quests.

Reddit responds to Chance’s anger at a lazy WoW player

A few people referenced some recent drama when it came to this particular moment. They talked about Sliker, who begged and begged for money from others, up to half a million dollars. Several memes about it spread through the Reddit thread.

Others in the thread called it funny, or even a classic. To a few Redditors, it was a pretty funny moment.

The player in the call was confirmed by some to be Vigors, who is also a streamer. Not many were impressed with the player, with some talking about how bad he was in duels and some Redditors saying Vigors was in the wrong, and they needed to do some questing.

One user was pretty confused, but thankfully, a Loremaster came through with some context on why this is happening. They stated that Vigors was allowed to be GM, and went on a wild power trip, giving some examples of what has gone down.

Nobody seemed to be on Vigors's side in this situation. Pretty much everyone who watched the clip agreed that they needed to do their own work to get gold. Passing on gold on the bodies of enemies they have defeated, refusing to quest, and yet having the nerve to ask others for handouts led to this rage-filled moment.

