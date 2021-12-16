“You owe me $500”: Twitch streamer Vigors invoices Sodapoppin for providing content to his GTA 5 stream

Newly appointed NoPixel admin Vigors invoiced fellow streamer and server member Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris $500 for all the content he has provided in his streams while playing games with him.

Fans have loved Vigors on the streets of Los Santos, and he strikes a great partnership with Chance, as the two cause chaos and have fun.

However, it seems like Vigors has had enough working for free as he provided a bill to Sodapoppin while playing GTA 5 on stream.

Vigors wants to be paid $500 by Sodapoppin for all the content he has provided

In a recent stream, popular NoPixel member Vigors joined Sodapoppin outside the realm of Grand Theft Auto 5 and the streets of Los Santos to play some random games.

The duo played titles like Codenames, Loch Ness, Trash Sailors and created a number of hilarious moments that fans loved. However, these moments might not come cheap for Chance, as he later was asked to pay the price for it.

After enjoying playing random games with Vigors, the duo returned to their stomping grounds of GTA 5 RP server. That's when Vigor revealed that he will be calculating the amount Chance has to pay him for the time he spent with him.

After running some numbers on his computer, Vigors later revealed that according to his calculation, Chance had to pay around $500 for providing him content.

"Let me double check the math. You owe me $500."

However, Chance didn't readily agree to pay him all that money as he contested Vigor's calculations. Even then, Vigors had a better argument about why he deserved $500 from Sodapoppin.

"You said you made $500 in that 6 hours. Would you be willing to go to court?"

The two then argued over what Sodapoppin's earnings were from Twitch, with the two even talking about his contracts and the amount he has earned through donations.

Along with that, Chance even believed that Vigors was charging higher because he thought the popular streamer was rich. He later joked that he should have never purchased a Porsche because it made him look richer.

"I should have not bought a Porsche."

Also Read Article Continues below

In the end, fans found the back and forth between the two GTA 5 RP stalwarts to be quite hilarious, and they want to see more of it. However, for that to happen, Chance might have to shell out more money.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider