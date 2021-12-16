"But I'm a cat": Sodapoppin's attempt at causing havoc in GTA RP doesn't go as planned

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris stepped onto the streets of Los Santos for an enriching GTA RP experience. However, the American streamer took things up a notch and caused chaos in the streets as a cat in place of his usual character.

Sodapoppin is one of the most entertaining streamers on the internet right now. While his GTA RP streams are rather sporadic, his larger-than-life personality has garnered a massive following.

This has naturally trickled down to his streams, more so in his GTA RP shenanigans. In the past, he has played a character called Kevin, who was more or less a replica of the American streamer. This time around, however, he played a completely distinct character, which wasn't even human, leaving his honest patrons in stitches.

Sodapoppin gives a rocket launcher to his cat character during one of his most recent GTA RP streams

As already mentioned, Soda stepped onto the streets as a cat, and it was nothing short of hilarious.

He had been looking for a game to play with his friends in the latter half of his stream, when he decided to hop on the NoPixel RP server.

However, he decided to do things differently and started skimming through the streets of Los Santos as a cat. Not much happened until his friend and regular GTA roleplayer, Vigors, joined his Discord. Here's what he had to say:

“What the f**k are you doing?”

Sodapoppin was in a whimsical mood and replied:

"I’m waiting for you, man…I’m a–"

Upon learning that Sodapoppin was playing on the NoPixel RP server, Vigors said,

"I could ban your *ss, you know that?"

Sodappopin responded with a laugh,

"But I'm a cat."

As time went on, more of Sodapoppin's pals joined the Discord server. MOONMOON, a fellow Twitch streamer, then recommended that Sodapoppin hold a gun, musing on what it might look like for a feline to operate a ranged weapon.

One thing led to another and the 27-year-old streamer was handed a rocket launcher. Sadly, despite a few tries, it didn't really work.

Things got a little interesting when Sodapoppin and friends got a vehicle to try and shoot at other NPCs. However, that was easier said than done. The Texas-native's cat character was unable to shoot, leaving Vigors appalled and forcing Sodapoppin to quit the game.

Sodapoppin can be pretty unpredictable. His plan didn't work out as intended, but it certainly provided for great amusement.

Edited by Sabine Algur