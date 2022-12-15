How to find and unlock the Magmashell mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the best parts of any new MMO expansion is looking for cool new cosmetics, and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is no exception. Several new mounts have been added to the game, and while some are more difficult to obtain than others, the Magmashell mount is one that people thought simply didn’t exist.

Now that it has been hotfixed into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, players can follow certain steps to unlock this mount. What makes this mount so great, though? Well, it’s a magma snail that's fairly unique, which makes it an attractive option for people to travel around on.

While most players opt for dragonriding mounts to get around, it can be nice to use these cool, cosmetic mounts. This article will explain how you can unlock the Magmashell mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The Magmashell mount is available in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and here’s how to find it

The first step to unlocking the Magmashell mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is to find the Empty Magma Shell item. This is a rare drop, which only spawns in one area in the entirety of of the Dragon Isles.

It might take some time, but you can find Empty Magma Shells off the enemies in this area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find the Empty Magma Shell only on enemies that spawn along the lava river that runs south of the Obsidian Sanctum in the Waking Shores. The relevant area has been marked in the image above. However, you can also buy this item on the Auction Hall, but it’s likely to be quite expensive seeing as it's a rare drop.

It will most likely be somewhere between 5-10K gold, varying from server to server. On Bloodscalp, this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight item is currently selling for about 6.7K gold, but that number is subject to change. Once you have the item, you will need to head to the Waking Shores at coordinates 71.2, 25.4. It's located in the northeast, and you have to look for the Empowered Snail within a lava pool.

For this, you'll need a decent health pool, as you'll be taking constant lava damage. If you can bubble first as a Paladin, that can mitigate some of the damage you take. Considering you do this in lava, bring along a healer, a high health pool, or the Everlasting Horn of Lavaswimming toy.

You’ll have to interact with the Empowered Snail and channel into it for about 20 seconds. Once you’ve done that, you’ve completed your adventure, and the Magmashell mount is yours to claim. While you might spend more time on your dragon, this mount is still great to own.

While you cannot fly around the Dragon Isles on this mount, it’s certainly an esthetically pleasing mount, and being a snail, it’s a rare type of mount.

Interestingly, the hardest part of unlocking this mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has to be obtaining the Empty Magma Shell as a drop. You simply have to kill monsters in that area until this item drops. Either that or you save up a few thousand gold and head to your local Auctioneer or guildmate.

