How to easily unlock the Zenet Avis mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You'll notice many rare enemies while exploring the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Some of them drop mounts, like the rare Zenet Avis. However, it might be a little difficult to find this monster, considering its location and respawn timer.

The best part of this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's rare spawn is its near 100% drop rate. If you defeat this monster, you will almost certainly be rewarded with the items you need. Here's how you can secure the Zenet Avis mount.

The Zenet Avis mount awaits in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Unfortunately, this monster in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has a lengthy respawn timer. After dying, it will respawn sometime between two to eight hours. If you’re after the Hippogriff-Esque Zenet Avis mount, have a rare spawn tracker, or wait until a server reset and log off in the general area of the mob.

Location of Zenet Avis

Zone: Ohn’ahran Plains, near Teerkai

Ohn’ahran Plains, near Teerkai Coordinates: 30.52, 65.73

This monster spawns on the Ohn’ahran Plains near Teerkai. The aforementioned coordinates are a great way to find the rare spawn, but you’ll want to be high in the air. The best way is to hop on a nearby mountaintop. Since Zenet flies in circles, it shouldn’t be too hard to spot.

If you don’t see it in the air while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it’s likely been killed. So you can either wait or return periodically without a tracker. This is an Elite monster. You might want to bring friends or play a class that can solo most fights. As I play a Demonology Warlock, I will have no problems defeating Zenet Avis solo, nor will most Hunters.

This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight rare spawn is almost guaranteed to drop the Zenet Egg, the item you’re after. It appears to have an incredibly high rate of success. You then have to wait seven days in real life. You don’t have to log in daily, just come back after a week.

Defeating this monster can drop several other items, such as level 350 gear or dragon customization items. You have a chance to obtain the following Drakewatch Manuscripts:

Windborne Velocidrake: Swept Horns

Renewed Proto-Drake: Purple Hair

Highland Drake: Maned Head

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Head Mane

If you’re seeking this monster, also check out the Party Finder in WoW. People might form a group to kill it, so everyone can get the mount. If you don’t see it on, you’ll have to wait or try to snipe it down on a server reset.

After seven days with the Zenet Egg, you will be rewarded with the Zenet Hatchling. The latter is a reward for seeking this rare spawn in the game.

Poll : 0 votes