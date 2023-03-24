Diablo 4 primary stats and effects for every class explained

The beta version of Diablo 4 was released on March 17, 2023, and this hack-and-slash RPG adventure offers numerous possibilities to customize your character. The title features character customization options, ranging from items and epitaphs to getting the right builds, weapons, armor, and more.

Yet, one of the core gameplay elements in Diablo 4 is deciding to begin the journey with the right character class. At the moment, the game offers five primary classes to choose from. They are:

• Barbarian

• Sorceress

• Druid

• Rogue

• Necromancer

All of these character classes were already present in previous Diablo titles. Therefore, gamers who are familiar with the franchise can easily adapt to the gameplay.

For those, who’d like to familiarize themselves with each character class and their associated stats, before diving into the dark and gory world of Diablo 4. Here’s a quick rundown of them.

Diablo 4 - A look into each Character Class and their primary stats

Diablo 4’s beta version consists of 5 playable character classes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In the beta version, there are four primary stats that each character class has in common. They are:

· Strength

· Dexterity

· Intelligence

· Willpower

The aforementioned core stats can be given a boost by holding on to certain items in the game. You may also permanently increase the primary stats for all of your characters by finding an Altar of Lilith and interacting with it.

Each primary stat brings in certain effects for the characters. Here are the defensive effects you get by increasing your primary stats.

· Strength: +1 increase to Armor per primary stat point.

· Dexterity: +0.025% increase to Dodge Chance per primary stat point.

· Intelligence: +0.05% increase to All Resistance per primary stat point.

· Willpower: +0.1% increase to Healing Received and +0.25% Overpower Damage per point

Diablo 4: stats effects for each character class

Different primary stats offer different types of benefits for each specific character class. At the moment, only the primary stats for the Barbarian, Sorcerer, and Rogue classes are available. We’ll be updating the section soon. So, stay tuned.

Stat Type Barbarian Rogue Sorcerer Strength +0.1% skill damage +0.1% resource generation - Willpower +0.1% resource generation +0.1% resource generation Intelligence x0.02% critical strike chance +0.1% skill damage Dexterity +0.02% critical strike chance +0.1% skill damage x0.02% critical strike chance

Bonus effects of stats on skills

Diablo @Diablo Can't decide which class to play in the #DiabloIV Open Beta? Allow us to choose your fate. Can't decide which class to play in the #DiabloIV Open Beta? Allow us to choose your fate. https://t.co/ZFIrfNljyb

After leveling up enough, you’ll notice that primary stats also provide additional powerful passive effects linked to the skill tree.

In the skill tree, certain nodes bring forth additional effects into play. For example, if the Barbarian class reaches 225 Strength and 225 Dexterity in total, your character will get an additional 1% chance of delivering a critical strike through physical damage skills, such as the Whirlwind.

That’s all you need to know for now about the primary stats of the three playable character classes and the bonus effects they bring forth to the table. We will update the article as soon as information becomes available for the Druid and Necromancer classes.

Diablo 4’s beta version is out now, and initial critics have expressed satisfaction with the game's graphics and core gameplay mechanics, which outshine its predecessors. The game is set for release this June 2023.

