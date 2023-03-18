Best Diablo 4 Rogue build: Skills, specialization, and more

The Rogue class is one of the three available in the Diablo 4 beta, and it’s a rather interesting one to choose from. The beta phase is limited when it comes to classes. While the options will increase next week, you can maximize what is currently available.

The Rogue class offers you flexibility compared to the others. You can go for a build focused on contact-based damage or take down your opponent from a distance. The latter feels more potent purely due to the class designs that Blizzard has opted for.

There are plenty of options when going for the best Rogue class build in Diablo 4 beta.

Diablo 4’s Rogue class offers the benefits of consistent damage and flexible attack options

As mentioned earlier, a ranged build is preferable for the Rogue class. Melee is a viable option, with certain options like dual-yielding swords; however, the Barbarian is a far better option if someone prefers melee damage.

When going range, the two key areas to concentrate in Diablo 4 are crowd control and high damage. The key job is to finish off the enemy even before they can reach you. A high damage output will enable you to get rid of your enemies better, whereas crowd control will help you manage those tricky enemy waves.

Branch picks

Pick 1: Go with Forceful Arrow, as it puts a lot of damage and enemies are vulnerable to it. The latter amplifies the damage received by any enemy, and it’s always a handy option.

Pick 2: Go with Rapid Fire, which increases your crowd control ability. In Rogue class, it’s important to increase your DPS which requires a faster rate of attack. Rapid Fire launches multiple arrows in a straight line, which continues to damage even if an enemy is killed along the way.

Pick 3: Caltrop is your perfect escape as a ranged Rogue if an enemy comes close. It allows you to leap backward and lay down a trap. The trap does damage and slows down your enemy, allowing you to have greater freedom.

Passive Skills

Stutter Step: This works well with the high critical strike percentage of the class as it offers 5/10/15% boost to movement speed for four seconds.

Malice: Works well with Forceful Arrow, which puts Vulnerable on every enemy in Diablo 4. With Rogue class, it will allow you to do 3/6/9% increased damage to the enemies.

Specialization ability

Combo Points are the most suitable for the class as the basic skills will generate them. These points gel well with some of the class abilities and amplify its effects.

There are further elements that Diablo 4 players can look into, including gems, Legendary aspects, and slots. This will be more based on the build a player is using and enemies they’re combatting.

