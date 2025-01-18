5 best builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 7

While there will no doubt be many builds worth trying in Diablo 4 Season 7, which may prove to be the best? That’s what we’re speculating on today, based on a few factors. These include community thoughts, the PTR, and patch notes. While all five of the below builds may not come out on top as the absolute pinnacle of their class — who knows what tech people will uncover when the season starts properly?

The upcoming Witchcraft powers may also play a role in the power of builds as well. Regardless, today we’re going to look at some builds that could wind up being the best in Diablo 4 Season 7.

Which builds could be the best to try in Diablo 4 Season 7?

Blood Wave Necromancer

Bouldercane Druid

Razorwings Spiritborn

Dance of Knives Rogue

Ball Lightning Sorcerer

What is gonna come out on top? Should be interesting to see.

The following builds have the potential to be the best offerings in Diablo 4 Season 7, but there’s truthfully no telling where the season will go — all anyone can do right now is make predictions. We’ll have to wait and see for sure when Season 7 starts.

1) Blood Wave Necromancer

I can't wait to become a Blood Wave main! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In my personal opinion — though I’m not the only one — Blood Wave Necromancer is going to be one of the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 7. Sure, it got nerfed a little bit, but I don’t think it’s going to make an impact. Some of the buffs it was double-dipping into got nerfed, but you can still make sure those Blood Waves do outrageous damage.

Especially if you grab the new Unique pants for Necromancers, Kessime’s Legacy, which do so much for enhancing the overall power of a Blood Wave build. They are the must-have trousers for all aspiring Blood Wave users in the first 2025 Season. They aren’t going to disappoint.

2) Bouldercane Druid

Bouldercane could be the build that gets me to actively play a Druid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 7, honestly, Bouldercane Druid just sounds amazing. During PTR, the Bouldercane builds were smashing even the highest levels of The Pit with ease. However, it’s a build that’s very Unique heavy, running Shroud of False Death, Tibault’s Will, Vasily’s Prayer, Dolmen Stone, Hunter’s Zenith, and Ring of Starless Skies. It will be interesting to see how many of these are required and how many just make it a bit stronger. Combine it with some Werewolf shenanigans, and you’ll be shredding foes in no time.

But being able to whip around hurricanes and boulders to smash enemies is crazy fun. You can also poison enemies with the hurricane, with the Avian Wrath boon. The change to Obsidian Slam makes it worthwhile, too. Now it overpowers on every 6th cast instead of the 10th kill. Depending on the situation, that might be a real game-changer.

3) Razorwings Spiritborn

While I mostly played poison builds, I freely admit that Razorwings is much better - I just like Poison (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I’m not sure whether I think Razorwings or Quill Volley Overpower are going to stand out on top because both are solid. Maybe I’m just over Quill Volley, thanks to last season. The current Razorwings build looks to use Double Jaguar Boons and, of course, Razor Wings to scatter feathers everywhere.

It also runs Vortex to pull in foes, Ravager and Armored Hide as buffs, followed by Scourge and The Hunter. This is certainly a build that I think would benefit from Piranhado, for sure. Pull in everyone, get your feathers and your fish, and watch as everything around you dies.

4) Dance of Knives Rogue

Dance of Knives will continue to stand out as an amazing build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Of course, Dance of Knives Rogue will continue to be meta. It looks to be nearly identical to last season, though I could see changes coming somewhere in the talents, for example. There’s a Witch power — The Cycle — that could really help this build. Dealing damage has a chance to spawn a flower that poisons allies, and if an ally is near, they get healed. If you get it to rank 5, it will harm or heal all enemies/allies, making it stronger.

Dance of Knives is a very easy build to use, too — you spin to win. Right now, it looks to use at least two Uniques or higher — Cowl of the Nameless and Shroud of False Death. But if you liked it last season, you’re still gonna love it now as one of the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 7.

5) Ball Lightning Sorcerer

Ball Lightning changes are exciting! Hopefully this build winds up being a real force of nature (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are some who feel Sorcerer is going to be underwhelming, but I think the Ball Lightning buffs that are coming are really going to help. From all the extra damage to granting Unhindered, I think it’s time for the Ball Lightning Sorcerer build to come back for Diablo 4 Season 7.

Like most Sorcerer builds, most of your abilities — Teleport, Ice Armor, Flame Shield — are cooldowns to keep you alive, but you also have Ice Blades and Unstable Current for just a little more oomph. Then you use the enchantments for Ice Blade and Teleport and get ready for a fun time of enemies melting.

