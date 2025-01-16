Best class in Diablo 4 Season 7: What's the most OP spec going into the new season?

Diablo 4 Season 7’s almost here, so it’s time to look at the classes, and pick the season’s “winner”. Which class/spec is going to be the most terrifying, dominant force of nature in the game? As with every season, there are plenty of options and several that are pretty close to each other.

In my eyes, however, there is only one true winner. There was likely some fear from players that Spiritborn would still be overpowered, and while yes, it will still be good, it’s not the one that I believe came out on top.

The winner, according to patch notes and general opinions on the game at large, is Blood Wave Necromancer for Diablo 4 Season 7. There’s just so much to love — a lot of it comes from how ridiculous Overpower damage will be, and how much you can do with a Blood Wave. From a powerful new Unique to changes in how certain skills work, they definitely stand on top.

Trending

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

The best class/spec in Diablo 4 Season 7 is going to be Blood Wave Necromancer

Without a doubt in my mind, Blood Wave Necromancer is Diablo 4 Season 7’s top class, and for a couple of reasons. The first is that Ultimate Skills are going to receive bonuses if you level them up to Rank 5, which makes it worth spending points on. While Necromancers have two very powerful options (Army of the Dead and Blood Wave), Blood Wave is the better of the two by far.

The blood waves are going to pour across sanctuary, decimating everything in their paths (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

At Rank 5, Blood Wave’s damage is increased by 100% of your Damage While Healthy and Damage While Fortified bonuses. As you’re a Necromancer, and almost always fortified and at full health, you’re always going to have those bonuses. You essentially get to double dip into two bonus damage pools, making your numbers so much higher.

You can combine these with a must-have Unique, detailed in the patch notes, Kessime’s Legacy (Unique pants). They have a monstrous amount of stats that will make your Blood Wave obliterate everything near you.

Casting Blood Wave Fortifies you for 70% of your Maximum Life

219-300% Ultimate Damage

9.5-14.5% Damage Reduction while Fortified

16-25% Blood Wave Cooldown Reduction

16-25% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage

Blood Wave Now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, Pulling In surrounding enemies and exploding for damage. Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10% increased damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300% in total

Even without this, Blood Wave Necromancer was already going to be the best class in Diablo 4 Season 7, but Kessime’s Legacy just helps it secure the spot. This, combined with how easy it will be for Necromancers to abuse Overpower, will help generate millions of damage without too much effort.

There will likely be Witchcraft powers or socketables that will make the class even more powerful, but we’ll have to see how they synergize in the next few weeks. While several classes will be strong, the best will be Blood Wave Necromancer for Diablo 4 players in Season 7.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback