Diablo 4: All new Legendary Aspects introduced in Season 7

Like other previous major updates, Season 7 of Diablo 4 will add several new Legendary Aspects. This season doesn’t include many, but at least every class receives one more, plus the universal Legendary Aspects. Unfortunately, we don’t know where these will appear in the game yet. Things will likely be made clear when the PTR begins in December 2024.

However, we can confirm that these Legendary Aspects will be part of the Season 7/patch 2.1 update, coming in 2025 for Diablo 4. Note that specific stats on them could potentially change based on player feedback as the PTR is in progress.

All known Legendary Aspects coming to Diablo 4 Season 7

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduces 11 new Legendary Aspects that players will be able to unlock. While they could appear in dungeons, the odds are that they will unlock through equipment. We haven’t seen any new dungeon reveals yet, so they will likely be attained by breaking down gear at the Blacksmith.

In Season 7, everyone's Codex of Power is going to get a bit bigger (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new Legendary Aspects will also likely be related to the changes and updates that each class is getting in the 2.1 update of Diablo 4. All classes are going to receive some balance updates based on specific gameplay types to make more builds viable going into the next season.

For example, the new Bone Duster’s Aspect is focused on Bone Spear. This synergizes nicely with one of the new Necromancer Uniques, Indira’s Memory. You can find all of the new Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 below — at least that we know of so far.

Others could be introduced between now and January. It’s also worth pointing out that if these are available on a Ring slot, they gain +50% power, and for 2H Weapon slots, they gain +100% power.

General/Universal Aspects

Vehement Brawler’s Aspect (Amulet, Gloves, Offhand, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by [10-30]%[x] for 8 seconds. Gain 4 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks.

Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your damage by [10-30]%[x] for 8 seconds. Gain 4 additional Ultimate Skill Ranks. Aspect of Apogeic Furor (Amulet, Gloves, Offhand, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Casting an Ultimate Skill increases your Ultimate damage by [8.0-18.0]%[x], up to [80-180]%[x]. At 10 stacks, your Cooldowns and this bonus are reset.

Barbarian Aspects

Aspect of Incendiary Fissures (Amulet, Gloves, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Your Earthquakes deal [35-55]%[x] increased damage and their damage is converted into Fire.

Druid Aspects

Aspect of Wolf’s Rain (Amulet, Gloves, Offhand, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Casting Hurricane also spawns a smaller hurricane on your Wolves for 8 seconds. These hurricanes deal [5-15]% of Hurricane’s damage for each active Wolf.

Casting Hurricane also spawns a smaller hurricane on your Wolves for 8 seconds. These hurricanes deal [5-15]% of Hurricane’s damage for each active Wolf. Aspect of Electrified Claws (Amulet, Gloves, Offhand, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Shapeshifting into a new animal form causes a Lightning Bolt to strike a Nearby enemy dealing Lightning damage. Your Lightning Bolts deal [20-40]% increased damage and Stun for 2 seconds.

Necromancer Aspects

Aspect of Distilled Anima (Amulet, Boots): While Soulrift is active, you are Unhindered and gain 1% increased Movement Speed per absorbed soul, up to [30-60]%. This lasts for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

While Soulrift is active, you are Unhindered and gain 1% increased Movement Speed per absorbed soul, up to [30-60]%. This lasts for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends. Bone Duster’s Aspect (Amulet, Gloves, Offhand, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Bone Spear is guaranteed to Critically Strike enemies within Bone Prison and deals [20-40]% increased damage to them.

Rogue Aspects

Slice and Dice Aspect (Amulet, Gloves, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Twisting Blades’ initial hit cleaves. Twisting Blades return [25-45]% faster.

Twisting Blades’ initial hit cleaves. Twisting Blades return [25-45]% faster. Bitter Infection Aspect (Amulet, Gloves, Ring, 1H Weapon, 2H Weapon): Enemies infected by Shadow Imbuement take [30-50]% of its damage every second. Shadow Imbuement deals [30-50]%[x] increased damage.

Sorcerer Aspects

Aspect of Mind’s Awakening (Amulet, Boots, Chest Armor, Gloves, Helm, Pants): Casting a Pyromancy Skill Immobilizes enemies hit for [0.5-1] seconds. Casting a Shock Skill grants a burst of [15-30]% Movement Speed for 1 second. Casting a Frost Skill grants a Barrier for [3-6]% Maximum Life. While Enlightened, each Skill grants all benefits.

Spiritborn Aspects

Aspect of Endless Talons (2H Weapon, Amulet, Gloves, Ring): Razor Wings hitting an enemy increases your Eagle Skill damage by 1%[x] for 4 seconds, up to [30-50]%[x]. Razor Wing Critical Strikes grant 3 stacks.

