Diablo 4: All new Uniques in Season 7

Diablo 4 Season 7 is coming in early 2025, and at least eight new Uniques will arrive with it. The ones listed below are confirmed to be on the way, though their official stats and abilities could change as time goes on. Players currently have access to the PTR, for example, and their feedback could lead to some of these being adjusted in some fashion. Please keep that in mind as we get closer to Season 7.

However, what’s interesting about the Season 7 crop of Uniques coming to Diablo 4 is there are no new “generic” Uniques, and no confirmed Mythic Uniques. For example, Season 5 featured five generic Uniques that everyone could equip. Here’s what you can expect in 2025’s first major update.

All known new Uniques coming to Diablo 4 in Season 7

Each class in Diablo 4 will get at least one new Unique in Season 7, with Necromancers and Sorcerers receiving two. Before you say it’s unfair that those classes receive more than the others, consider this: the new Uniques for Necromancer and Sorcerer occupy the same slot — they can’t wear both of them at the same time.

There are some truly fantastic Uniques coming next season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All of the below Uniques are targeted to specific changes that each of the classes will receive in the 2.1 update, currently on the PTR of Diablo 4. This will make these builds even more viable and feel worth playing, as Season 7 begins in January 2025.

Barbarian

Mantle of the Mountain’s Fury (Chest): Hammer of the Ancients also forms a seismic line that deals its damage and Slows enemies hit by 60-80% for 4s.The earthquakes it passes through explode for their total damage and are consumed.

Druid

Malefic Crescent (Amulet): The value of your Lupine Ferocity’s consecutive Critical Strike Damage is increased to 100-150% [x] against enemies when consecutively Critical Striking.

Necromancer

Indira’s Memory (Pants): Blood Wave is additionally a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its endpoint and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40-80% [x] for 8s when cast. Bone Spear is additionally a Blood Skill and will rain 10% Maximum Life each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding Corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it.

Blood Wave is additionally a Bone Skill that spawns a Bone Prison at its endpoint and increases your Blood Skill damage by 40-80% [x] for 8s when cast. Bone Spear is additionally a Blood Skill and will rain 10% Maximum Life each cast after hitting an enemy to consume a surrounding Corpse and launch one new Bone Spear from it. Kessime’s Legacy (Pants): Blood Wave now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, pulling in all surrounding enemies and exploding. Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10% more damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300% in total.

Rogue

Assassin’s Stride (Boots): Mobility Skills are always Shadow Imbued with 40-80% [x] increased potency. Lucky Hit: Damaging an Elite or Boss with a Mobility Skill has up to a 40-80% chance to instantly trigger a free Shadow Imbuement explosion.

Sorcerer

Strike of Stormhorn (Focus): Ball Lightning splashes on contact for 60-100% [x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 1 second if it reaches its Maximum range. Super Ball Lightnings are larger, deal 100% [x] more damage, have a higher Lucky Hit Chance, and its Stun duration is increased to 3s.

Ball Lightning splashes on contact for 60-100% [x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 1 second if it reaches its Maximum range. Super Ball Lightnings are larger, deal 100% [x] more damage, have a higher Lucky Hit Chance, and its Stun duration is increased to 3s. Okun’s Catalyst (Focus): Ball Lightning orbits you creating a static field that damages all enemies within 140-180%[x] of Ball Lightning’s damage per active ball and granting Unhindered for as long as the field remains active.

Spiritborn

Sustained War-Crozier (Quarterstaff): Your Focus Skills benefit from all their Upgrades, and they increase the damage of your Potency Skills by 10-20% for 8s, up to 100-200%.

All classes are getting at least one really useful item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All of these new Uniques will be available to farm in Diablo 4 Season 7, but we don't know which boss loot table they'll be a part of. That information will likely become available later in the PTR, or once the season itself begins.

