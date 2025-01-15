Diablo 4 teases Headhunts, Witchcraft powers, and more ahead of upcoming Season 7 stream

Diablo 4’s Season 7 theme of Witchcraft is something we’ve known about for a while now, but thanks to a recent development blog, we’ve got a better idea of what to expect going forward. From headhunting to Witchcraft powers, there’s so much to be excited about. Some great quality-of-life changes are also coming this Season as apart of the general improvements to the game, including loadouts.

We also saw a teaser that revealed and confirmed the starting date of Season 7 in Diablo 4, i.e., January 21, 2025. If you want to know what the developers have cooking, here’s a breakdown of the upcoming Season of Witchcraft.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on the author's opinion.

Diablo 4 Season 7 content teased by developers ahead of next Developer Stream

In the story of Diablo 4 Season 7, the Tree of Whispers is missing the heads that decorated its limbs, and it’s up to the player to discover the root of this sinister plot and, consequently, gain incredible new powers. Those heads reside in the Tree of Whispers, hanging there for an eternity to pay their debt for the info those people claimed while they were alive.

Trending

There's so much going on in Diablo 4 Season 7 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This of course, leads to the incredible Witchcraft powers in Diablo 4 Season 7, which can produce some truly incredible effects. There are four schools of Witchcraft: Eldritch, Growth & Decay, Psyche, and Lost. Each has an ability previewed in the above infographic, released by Blizzard. Out of the four that were shown, I think Piranhado is probably the most interesting — who doesn’t want a tornado of flesh-eating fish at their beck and call?

In addition, there are new Seasonal socketable gems called Occult Gems. Gelena at the Tree of Whispers will craft them in exchange for Fugitive Heads, Restless Rot, and Gem Fragments. These gems can be incredibly powerful and can easily complement your Witchcraft powers. It’s rumored that there’s one that can allow you to cheat death, but surely that’s just a legend.

Another new feature for Diablo 4 Season 7 is Headhunts. The heads that left the Tree of Whispers have claimed new bodies, but they're also going mad. Multiple Headhunt zones will be available at a time, which will make completing your Whisper bounties easier. There’s also a new pet, the Raven of the Tree, which will take your bounties back to the tree. I suppose Blizzard really did find a way to do something new with pets.

As you complete Whisper bounties in these Headhunt zones, Exposed Roots will be revealed, and these give a rare chance to spawn an Uprooted Cocoon. These spawn powerful Headrotten Bosses. Occasionally, it will appear with a Fugitive Head still attached; slaying these grants you a head to return to the Coven, for valuable rewards. Like all seasons, this will work you up a tree of rewards that vary in quality, such as a mighty, useful Resplendent Spark.

Of course, that also means new uniques to chase down in Diablo 4 Season 7, and Legendary Aspects to hunt for. There are also excellent quality-of-life changes for both Seasonal/Eternal Realms. The Armory is here, giving players the ability to save, load, and name their builds, and load them — up to five per character.

The Welcome Back Booster is also sticking around for the Eternal Realms. It lets you take a character, boost it to Level 50, with a stack of legendary items, pre-set class skills, and more. It’s a great idea to get players back into the game, or try a class at a high level.

The Tree of Whispers has a new layout that’s going to stick around, and finally, Class mechanic quests will be account bound. You won’t have to keep redoing them every single time. All of this and more will be discussed in the next developer livestream, on January 16, 2024 at 11 am PST.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback