Diablo 4: All new Runes introduced in Season 7

Diablo 4’s Season 7 update will see some new Runes added to the game, alongside a plethora of balance changes. While there will also be some adjustments to the Runes the game already has, the focus today is on the new ones that are coming to the game and what they can offer you. Only a few have been confirmed so far, but there’s always a chance more will come somewhere down the line.

If this should be the case, we’ll update accordingly. The stats on the below Runes are also subject to change as well — there’s no telling what feedback will come from the December 2024 PTR. However, if you want to check out the new Runes coming in patch 2.1 of Diablo 4, here’s what is on the way next year.

What new Runes are coming to Diablo 4 in Season 7?

As of this writing, there are three confirmed new Runes for Diablo 4 Season 7: Chac, Igni, and Nagu. Chac is a Rare Invocation Rune, while Igni and Nagu are both Legendary Ritual Runes.

This is what a Rune combo might look like in your gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For those not familiar, you need to connect a pair of Runewords in a piece of gear that has two empty gem slots. The Rune of Ritual generates an amount of Offering depending on certain conditions. Then, when you have enough Offering, the ability on the lower half, the Rune of Invocation will trigger.

You also have to consider Overflow. You can often generate more Offering than you need for an ability, or the connecting Rune generates way more than you need. This activates Overflow, which typically enhances the effect in some fashion.

We have three new Runes to discuss for Diablo 4 Season 7. Chac is a Rare Rune of Invocation and requires 20 Offering. When you reach that point, you Invoke the Druid’s Lightning Bolt, striking a nearby enemy. The Overflow for this spawns more Lightning Bolts and deals 220% weapon damage.

These new Runes show a lot of promise going forward (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To go alongside this, there are a pair of new Legendary Ritual Runes - Igni and Nagu. Igni will be faster, granting 25 Offering. It stores Offering every 0.3 seconds, and casting a non-Basic Skill will grant you the stored offering — this stacks up to 500 Offering. You could, in theory, use this to absolutely flood the screen with Lightning Bolts in Diablo 4 Season 7, regardless of class.

The Nagu Rune grants 100 Offering, on the condition that you maintain 1 Summon for 5 seconds. If you want the maximum benefit, you need six summons at once — certain classes will have a much easier time with this. Druids and Necromancers can nail this easily.

It’s also worth noting that the Chac Rune doesn’t have to pair with these. There are plenty of other Runes you can unlock throughout Diablo 4, whether new in Season 7 or not. Many of the others will be adjusted/re-balanced, so there will no doubt be some potentially amazing combos coming out of patch 2.1.

