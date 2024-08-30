All new Diablo 4 Runewords added in Patch 2.0

Diablo 4’s Patch 2.0 is adding Runewords for Vessels of Hatred owners. The popular (and sometimes frustrating) mechanic from Diablo 2 is back but with a modern spin. It’s an interesting system where you combine a Rune of Ritual with a Rune of Invocation. The result is a new spell for that character. Ever want a Barbarian that could teleport, or a Necromancer that can enter Barbarian Rage? That’s not outside of the realm of possibility.

Once Patch 2.0 containing Vessel of Hatred launches, players will be able to chase down these Runes, to make their own powerful Runewords in Diablo 4. They will, of course, have a variety of rarities to them, and plenty of ways to combine them. It’s unknown if more will be added, but we’ve covered all of the ones that will be in the PTR.

All Diablo 4 Runewords coming in the Patch 2.0 update

Runewords in Diablo 4 grant you the power to create some amazing new spells and effects for your classes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You should note that Runewords in Diablo 4 come with one important restriction. You can only have two Runewords equipped at a time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have several waiting in the wings. Moreover, Runes stack, have their own tab, and are tradable.

You’ll be able to craft Runes during the Vessel of Hatred campaign, and they will also drop off enemies throughout the game. During the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat for 2.0, the developers also teased that they would drop at a higher rate in the Undercity endgame activity. Below is a complete list of all the Runes (Ritual and Invocation) that will be available in the PTR, as well as what they do.

Runes of Ritual

Yul, Legendary:

Gain: 50 Offering.

Cast a Skill with a Cooldown.

Cir, Magic:

Gain: 25 Offering.

Cast the same non-Channeled Skill 3 times in a row.

Ahu, Legendary:

Gain: 10 Offering.

Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance against Injured enemies.

Neo, Rare:

Gain: 300 Offering.

Deal damage after not taking any within 5 seconds. (Resets if Invulnerable.)

Tam, Legendary:

Gain: 25 Offering.

Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill.

Xol, Legendary:

Gain: 150 Offering.

Evoke power from another Class.

Zan, Magic:

Gain: 150 Offering.

Cast an Ultimate Skill.

Feo, Rare:

Gain: 1000 Offering.

Become Injured or Crowd Controlled (Cooldown: 20 seconds).

Noc, Rare:

Gain: 5 Offering.

Inflict a Crowd Control that isn't Slow or Chill.

Cem, Magic:

Gain: 50 Offering.

Cast Evade.

Bac, Legendary:

Gain: 50 Offering.

Travel 5 meters.

Ur, Magic:

Gain: 10 Offering.

Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies.

Yax, Magic:

Gain: 100 Offering.

Drink a Healing Potion.

Poc, Rare:

Gain: 2 Offering.

Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource.

Moni, Magic:

Gain: 10 Offering.

Cast a Skill after moving. (Cooldown: 0.2 seconds)

Kaa, Rare:

Gain: 2 Offering.

Lose 1% of your Maximum Life.

Lith, Legendary:

Gain: 25 Offering.

Stand still for 0.3 seconds.

Runes of Invocation

Lac, Rare:

Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Barbarian's Challenging Shout, reducing your damage taken.

Ohm, Legendary:

Requires: 500 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 2 Seconds.

Evoke the Barbarian's Enhanced War Cry, increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt.

Vex, Legendary:

Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration). Cooldown: 1 Second.

Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds.

Gar, Magic:

Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Stacks). Cooldown: 1 Second.

Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to 25%.

Xan, Legendary:

Requires: 700 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.

Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower.

Que, Rare:

Requires: 800 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 second.

Evoke the Druid's Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a Barrier.

Yom, Legendary: Requires:

500 Offering Cooldown: 5 Seconds.

Evoke the Druid's Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them.

Eom, Legendary:

Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldowns) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.

Lum, Magic:

Requires: 5 Offering (Overflow: Increased Resource Restored) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Restore 1 Primary Resource.

Qua, Rare: Requires:

400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Restore an Evade charge and gain 6% Movement Speed for 5 seconds, up to 30%.

Xal, Rare:

Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Gain 20% Maximum Life for 4 seconds.

Wat, Rare:

Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Necromancer's Horrid Decrepify, Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them.

Teb, Magic:

Requires: 100 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Necromancer's Abhorrent Iron Maiden, counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die.

Qax, Rare:

Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Further Increased Damage) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100% increased damage.

Zec, Rare:

Requires: 200 Offering (Overflow: Further Reduced Cooldown) Cooldown: 2 Seconds.

Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by 4 seconds.

Ner, Rare:

Requires: 700 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 6 Seconds.

Evoke the Rogue's Countering Concealment, gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth.

Mot, Rare:

Requires: 150 Offering (Overflow: Gain Multiple Shadows) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Gain a shadow from the Rogue's Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow.

Jah, Legendary:

Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 2 Seconds.

Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer's Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable.

Thul, Rare:

Requires: 400 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Sorcerer's Mystical Frost Nova, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies.

Tzic, Rare:

Requires: 250 Offering Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Spiritborn's Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies.

Kry, Rare:

Requires: 500 Offering Cooldown: 3 Seconds.

Evoke the Spiritborn's Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies.

Ono, Magic:

Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Bolts Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.

Tec, Magic:

Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Size) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Barbarian's Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within.

Met, Magic:

Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Duration) Cooldown: 1 Second.

You leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for 3 seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.

Tun, Magic:

Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Grenades Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies.

Ton, Magic:

Requires: 25 Offering (Overflow: Increased Meteorites Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Sorcerer's Meteorites, dealing damage to enemies.

Tal, Magic:

Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Increased Swarms Spawned) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Evoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.

Ceh, Magic:

Requires: 100 Offering (Overflow: Summon Multiple Wolves) Cooldown: 1 Second.

Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds.

How Runewords work in Diablo 4

Patch 2.0 of Diablo 4 brings this powerful Runewords feature to life (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In order to make a Runeword in Diablo 4, you must combine a Rune of Ritual and a Rune of Invocation on a piece of equipment. The former generates an Offering, which is linked to the Rune of Invocation, which consumes the Offering. More powerful Rituals gain higher levels of Offering and more powerful Invocations require higher Offering.

However, you can also have Overflow when it comes to Diablo 4 Runewords. When an Invocation has an excess of Offering, you have Overflow. In many cases, Invocations will give you a bonus when you have Overflow, and the bonus is proportional to the amount of Overflow you have.

The Rune of Ritual has a trigger condition on it, such as “Cast a Skill with a Cooldown,” and the Rune of Invocation has an ability/effect that triggers as a result of this. An example given by the devs was YulGar. Yul requires you to “Cast a Skill with a Cooldown,” and Gar grants “Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to 25%,” with an Overflow: Gain Multiple Stacks.

This means you can use Runewords in Diablo 4 to create some monstrous effects. It all depends on what you have, and how you use them.

