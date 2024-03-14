Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release window, major features, and more

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred will be the first major expansion for this game, which launched last year to tremendous acclaim. However, the game quickly encountered challenges with underwhelming patches that highlighted significant issues. These issues include tedious gameplay systems, poor game balance, buggy mechanics, and the absence of quality-of-life features.

With the onset of each new season, fans maintain their optimism for a revitalization of Diablo 4. While it's uncertain whether the title would reclaim players who migrated to Last Epoch or Path of Exile, much will depend on the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and based on leaked information.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release window

Expand Tweet

According to the official announcement trailer, Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is confirmed to release in late 2024. No further details are available regarding the specific release date for this upcoming expansion. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

In an interview with Forge Gaming, Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo 4, mentioned that Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up for a big reveal for this upcoming expansion in the summer of 2024. So, players can look forward to more details around May or June.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred price

Although it's confirmed that the upcoming expansion will be a paid DLC, there's been no official announcement regarding its price.

However, a leaked survey a few months back hinted that the developer might be considering four different tiers for the DLC: $50, $70, $80, and $100. Moreover, the higher tiers could offer incentives like access to Uniques and Legendary Powers, potentially introducing pay-to-win elements to the game.

The leaked survey sparked a heated debate across the internet. Hopefully, the considerable amount of negative feedback it generated will prompt the developer to reconsider its pricing strategy.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred major features

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred will introduce a brand-new playable region known as Nahantu. This region might evoke a sense of familiarity among series veterans, as it originally appeared in Act 3 of Diablo 2. Also known as Toraja or the Torajan Jungles, Nahantu is a dense, untamed forest area located to the south of Kehjistan in Sanctuary.

The expansion will also include a fresh storyline centered around Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred. His ominous presence can be discerned in the announcement trailer, foreboding his increasing strength and upcoming doom.

A new class will also be added to the game, which has never been seen before in the entire series.

More on Diablo 4:

Diablo 4 Season 3 build tier list || Diablo 4 1.3.4 patch notes || Diablo 4 Seneschal Companion || Diablo 4 Necromancer build