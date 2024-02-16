Best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for levelling

There are several options when it comes to the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for leveling. Whether leveling or endgame, you’ve got a few fun options to choose from. Everyone has their preferred build, and we’re no exception. We’ll highlight what you need to know about leveling up as a Necromancer. In many class cases, the leveling build is starkly different, so we’ll review what you need to know.

Season of the Construct is an interesting adventure where players receive a robotic companion to help them in battle. This only makes life more interesting for Necromancers throughout their adventures. Season 3 is still going strong, so even if you’re a little late to the party, here is what you need to know about the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for the Season of the Construct.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling

1) Strategy and point placement

This build uses the overwhelming power of Sever - and Corpse Explosion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To be honest, I was torn between several builds for the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build. Much like the Barbarian build list, there were so many options. You can go with Blood Surge, Bone Spear, or several others. For me? It’s all about Sever.

One of the best parts of being a Necromancer is the vast, devastating explosions you can make with the dead bodies that scatter the field. We’re still very much doing that, only adding the powerful Sever AOE power on top of it. It’s a tanky build with lots of consistent damage, but it is pretty dependent on having the right aspects available.

You also have low single-target damage, but that’s not uncommon in Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season 3. However, I’m still an incredibly huge fan of this build. You can play it in Tier 1 or 2, but I prefer Tier 1, just to be safe. If you’re feeling bold, head into Tier 2. The below abilities will be on your bar as you level:

Reap

Sever

Corpse Explosion

Corpse Tendrils

Raise Skeleton

Blood Mist

As it pertains to your points for the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build, it’s going to be all about getting Sever and Corpse Explosion online. You’ll also want to get those Corpse Tendrils as soon as possible. By level 25, we want a maxed-out Corpse Explosion to get as much damage as possible. The point list can be seen below:

Level: Skill: 2 Reap 3 Enhanced Reap 4 Sever 5 Enhanced Sever 6 Paranormal Sever 7 Sever 8 Sever 9 Sever 10 Sever 11 Unliving Energy 12 Imperfectly Balanced 13 Imperfectly Balanced 14 Imperfectly Balanced 15 Corpse Explosion 16 Enhanced Corpse Explosion 17 Blighted Corpse Explosion 18 Corpse Tendrils 19 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 20 Plagued Corpse Tendrils 21 Corpse Explosion 22 Corpse Explosion 23 Corpse Explosion 24 Corpse Explosion 25 Acolyte’s Reap 26 Grim Harvest 27 Fueled by Death 28 Reaper’s Pursuit 29 Gloom 30 Gloom 31 Gloom 32 Terror 33 Terror 34 Terror 35 Shadowblight 36 Blood Mist 37 Crippling Darkness 38 Hewed Flesh 39 Hewed Flesh 40 Hewed Flesh 41 Grim Harvest 42 Grim Harvest 43 Fueled by Death 44 Fueled by Death 45 Skeletal Mage Mastery 46 Skeletal Mage Mastery 47 Skeletal Mage Mastery 48 Reaper’s Pursuit 49 Reaper’s Pursuit 50 Paragon begins Renown 1 Necrotic Carapace Renown 2 Necrotic Carapace Renown 3 Necrotic Carapace Renown 4 Inspiring Leader Renown 5 Inspiring Leader Renown 6 Inspiring Leader Renown 7 Death’s Embrace Renown 8 Death’s Embrace Renown 9 Death’s Embrace Renown 10 Death’s Reach

You also have to consider the Book of the Dead for any of the best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season 3. This often feels pretty flexible to me, but below are my personal preferences for the summons in this build:

Skeletons: Reaper

Reaper Skeletal Mages: Cold

Cold Golem: Bone

While Barbarian is probably the most overpowered class in Diablo 4 Season 3, Necromancers can be just as fun. It’s so satisfying to get a build online and swarm foes with the undead - and explosions.

2) Equipment options for Necromancers in Diablo 4

The power of Sever is serious at all levels (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to Necromancer gear, we, of course, have gear that we’d like to prioritize for the best Necromancer builds in D4's Season 3. We also understand that it’s not always feasible to get gear that matches your needs while leveling up.

That said, the Legendary Aspects portion is pretty important. Most are flexible, but I feel Blighted, Umbral, and Grasping Veins are all must-haves. Regarding weapons, I prefer a two-handed sword to get as much damage as possible.

Gear Slot: Affixes: Aspect: Helm Intelligence, Armor, Maximum Life, Cooldown Explosive Mist Chest Maximum Life, Armor, Damage Reduction from Close, Damage Reduction from Shadow DOT-affected enemies Shielding Storm Gloves Sever Ranks, Attack Speed, Lucky Hit Chance, Lucky Hit: Restore Primary Resource Ultimate Shadow Pants Corpse Explosion Ranks, Maximum Life, Armor, Damage Reduction from Close, Maximum Minion Life Disobedience Boots Movement Speed, Corpse Tendrils Ranks, Essence Cost REduction, Intelligence/All Stats Empty Tomb Amulet Movement Speed, Gloom Ranks, Cooldown, Essence Cost Reduction Grasping Veins Rings Critical Strike Chance, Lucky Hit, Damage to Close Enemies, Maximum Life, Shadow Damage Long Shadow, Umbral Weapons Intelligence, All Stats, Core Skill Damage, Damage to Close, Vulnerable Damage Blighted Aspect

3) What Seneschal Construct Companion Powers to take while leveling up

The power of the Seneschal is great (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Seneschal Construct Companion is an important part of Season 3. So, if you want to enjoy this season, you’ll want the right powers for the best D4 Season 3 Necromancer build. While there are many great picks, I have a really strong feeling about Tempest in particular. Below, you’ll see our picks for the best Governing Stones alongside their appropriate Turning Stones:

Governing Stone: Tempest

Registered Damage Support

Tactical Support

Arching Support

Governing Stone: Gyrate

Efficiency Support

Initiative Support

Resource Support

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides

Tibault’s Will in Diablo 4 || Mahjoob || Necromancer build || Season 3 Battle Pass rewards || Season 3 build tier list || What to expect in 2024 || Season 3 Journey objectives || Builds to try out ||