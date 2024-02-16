  • home icon
Best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for levelling

By Jason Parker
Modified Feb 16, 2024 00:42 IST
Best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build
If you want the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for leveling, we've got you covered (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are several options when it comes to the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for leveling. Whether leveling or endgame, you’ve got a few fun options to choose from. Everyone has their preferred build, and we’re no exception. We’ll highlight what you need to know about leveling up as a Necromancer. In many class cases, the leveling build is starkly different, so we’ll review what you need to know.

Season of the Construct is an interesting adventure where players receive a robotic companion to help them in battle. This only makes life more interesting for Necromancers throughout their adventures. Season 3 is still going strong, so even if you’re a little late to the party, here is what you need to know about the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for the Season of the Construct.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling

1) Strategy and point placement

This build uses the overwhelming power of Sever - and Corpse Explosion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To be honest, I was torn between several builds for the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build. Much like the Barbarian build list, there were so many options. You can go with Blood Surge, Bone Spear, or several others. For me? It’s all about Sever.

One of the best parts of being a Necromancer is the vast, devastating explosions you can make with the dead bodies that scatter the field. We’re still very much doing that, only adding the powerful Sever AOE power on top of it. It’s a tanky build with lots of consistent damage, but it is pretty dependent on having the right aspects available.

You also have low single-target damage, but that’s not uncommon in Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season 3. However, I’m still an incredibly huge fan of this build. You can play it in Tier 1 or 2, but I prefer Tier 1, just to be safe. If you’re feeling bold, head into Tier 2. The below abilities will be on your bar as you level:

  • Reap
  • Sever
  • Corpse Explosion
  • Corpse Tendrils
  • Raise Skeleton
  • Blood Mist

As it pertains to your points for the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build, it’s going to be all about getting Sever and Corpse Explosion online. You’ll also want to get those Corpse Tendrils as soon as possible. By level 25, we want a maxed-out Corpse Explosion to get as much damage as possible. The point list can be seen below:

Level:Skill:
2Reap
3Enhanced Reap
4Sever
5Enhanced Sever
6Paranormal Sever
7Sever
8Sever
9Sever
10Sever
11Unliving Energy
12Imperfectly Balanced
13Imperfectly Balanced
14Imperfectly Balanced
15Corpse Explosion
16Enhanced Corpse Explosion
17Blighted Corpse Explosion
18Corpse Tendrils
19Enhanced Corpse Tendrils
20Plagued Corpse Tendrils
21Corpse Explosion
22Corpse Explosion
23Corpse Explosion
24Corpse Explosion
25Acolyte’s Reap
26Grim Harvest
27Fueled by Death
28Reaper’s Pursuit
29Gloom
30Gloom
31Gloom
32Terror
33Terror
34Terror
35Shadowblight
36Blood Mist
37Crippling Darkness
38Hewed Flesh
39Hewed Flesh
40Hewed Flesh
41Grim Harvest
42Grim Harvest
43Fueled by Death
44Fueled by Death
45Skeletal Mage Mastery
46Skeletal Mage Mastery
47Skeletal Mage Mastery
48Reaper’s Pursuit
49Reaper’s Pursuit
50Paragon begins
Renown 1Necrotic Carapace
Renown 2Necrotic Carapace
Renown 3Necrotic Carapace
Renown 4Inspiring Leader
Renown 5Inspiring Leader
Renown 6Inspiring Leader
Renown 7Death’s Embrace
Renown 8Death’s Embrace
Renown 9Death’s Embrace
Renown 10Death’s Reach

You also have to consider the Book of the Dead for any of the best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season 3. This often feels pretty flexible to me, but below are my personal preferences for the summons in this build:

  • Skeletons: Reaper
  • Skeletal Mages: Cold
  • Golem: Bone

While Barbarian is probably the most overpowered class in Diablo 4 Season 3, Necromancers can be just as fun. It’s so satisfying to get a build online and swarm foes with the undead - and explosions.

2) Equipment options for Necromancers in Diablo 4

The power of Sever is serious at all levels (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to Necromancer gear, we, of course, have gear that we’d like to prioritize for the best Necromancer builds in D4's Season 3. We also understand that it’s not always feasible to get gear that matches your needs while leveling up.

That said, the Legendary Aspects portion is pretty important. Most are flexible, but I feel Blighted, Umbral, and Grasping Veins are all must-haves. Regarding weapons, I prefer a two-handed sword to get as much damage as possible.

Gear Slot:Affixes:Aspect:
HelmIntelligence, Armor, Maximum Life, CooldownExplosive Mist
ChestMaximum Life, Armor, Damage Reduction from Close, Damage Reduction from Shadow DOT-affected enemiesShielding Storm
GlovesSever Ranks, Attack Speed, Lucky Hit Chance, Lucky Hit: Restore Primary ResourceUltimate Shadow
PantsCorpse Explosion Ranks, Maximum Life, Armor, Damage Reduction from Close, Maximum Minion LifeDisobedience
BootsMovement Speed, Corpse Tendrils Ranks, Essence Cost REduction, Intelligence/All StatsEmpty Tomb
AmuletMovement Speed, Gloom Ranks, Cooldown, Essence Cost ReductionGrasping Veins
RingsCritical Strike Chance, Lucky Hit, Damage to Close Enemies, Maximum Life, Shadow DamageLong Shadow, Umbral
WeaponsIntelligence, All Stats, Core Skill Damage, Damage to Close, Vulnerable DamageBlighted Aspect

3) What Seneschal Construct Companion Powers to take while leveling up

The power of the Seneschal is great (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Seneschal Construct Companion is an important part of Season 3. So, if you want to enjoy this season, you’ll want the right powers for the best D4 Season 3 Necromancer build. While there are many great picks, I have a really strong feeling about Tempest in particular. Below, you’ll see our picks for the best Governing Stones alongside their appropriate Turning Stones:

Governing Stone: Tempest

  • Registered Damage Support
  • Tactical Support
  • Arching Support

Governing Stone: Gyrate

  • Efficiency Support
  • Initiative Support
  • Resource Support

