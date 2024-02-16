Best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for levelling

There are several options when it comes to the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build for leveling. Whether leveling or endgame, you’ve got a few fun options to choose from. Everyone has their preferred build, and we’re no exception. We’ll highlight what you need to know about leveling up as a Necromancer. In many class cases, the leveling build is starkly different, so we’ll review what you need to know.
Season of the Construct is an interesting adventure where players receive a robotic companion to help them in battle. This only makes life more interesting for Necromancers throughout their adventures. Season 3 is still going strong, so even if you’re a little late to the party, here is what you need to know about the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for the Season of the Construct.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 Season 3 for leveling
1) Strategy and point placement
To be honest, I was torn between several builds for the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build. Much like the Barbarian build list, there were so many options. You can go with Blood Surge, Bone Spear, or several others. For me? It’s all about Sever.
One of the best parts of being a Necromancer is the vast, devastating explosions you can make with the dead bodies that scatter the field. We’re still very much doing that, only adding the powerful Sever AOE power on top of it. It’s a tanky build with lots of consistent damage, but it is pretty dependent on having the right aspects available.
You also have low single-target damage, but that’s not uncommon in Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season 3. However, I’m still an incredibly huge fan of this build. You can play it in Tier 1 or 2, but I prefer Tier 1, just to be safe. If you’re feeling bold, head into Tier 2. The below abilities will be on your bar as you level:
- Reap
- Sever
- Corpse Explosion
- Corpse Tendrils
- Raise Skeleton
- Blood Mist
As it pertains to your points for the best Diablo 4 Season 3 Necromancer build, it’s going to be all about getting Sever and Corpse Explosion online. You’ll also want to get those Corpse Tendrils as soon as possible. By level 25, we want a maxed-out Corpse Explosion to get as much damage as possible. The point list can be seen below:
You also have to consider the Book of the Dead for any of the best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 Season 3. This often feels pretty flexible to me, but below are my personal preferences for the summons in this build:
- Skeletons: Reaper
- Skeletal Mages: Cold
- Golem: Bone
While Barbarian is probably the most overpowered class in Diablo 4 Season 3, Necromancers can be just as fun. It’s so satisfying to get a build online and swarm foes with the undead - and explosions.
2) Equipment options for Necromancers in Diablo 4
When it comes to Necromancer gear, we, of course, have gear that we’d like to prioritize for the best Necromancer builds in D4's Season 3. We also understand that it’s not always feasible to get gear that matches your needs while leveling up.
That said, the Legendary Aspects portion is pretty important. Most are flexible, but I feel Blighted, Umbral, and Grasping Veins are all must-haves. Regarding weapons, I prefer a two-handed sword to get as much damage as possible.
3) What Seneschal Construct Companion Powers to take while leveling up
The Seneschal Construct Companion is an important part of Season 3. So, if you want to enjoy this season, you’ll want the right powers for the best D4 Season 3 Necromancer build. While there are many great picks, I have a really strong feeling about Tempest in particular. Below, you’ll see our picks for the best Governing Stones alongside their appropriate Turning Stones:
Governing Stone: Tempest
- Registered Damage Support
- Tactical Support
- Arching Support
Governing Stone: Gyrate
- Efficiency Support
- Initiative Support
- Resource Support
