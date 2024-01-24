Best Diablo 4 Season 3 class: Which is the most OP class going into Season of the Construct?

Enthusiastic fans are keen to discover the best Diablo 4 Season 3 class, as the latest season is set to launch today, January 24, 2024. This new phase, also known as Season of the Construct, introduces many new bosses, mechanics, and balance changes. These changes aim to revitalize numerous class archetypes that previously couldn't keep up with meta builds. It also brings numerous long-awaited quality-of-life features to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Considering the meta trends foreseen in the patch notes, Barbarian seems to be the best Diablo 4 Season 3 class. Given the substantial alterations to its skills, seasoned endgame players are gravitating towards the prospect of a meta centered around Barbarian Charge for the Season of the Construct.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Best Diablo 4 Season 3 class: Is Barbarian the new meta?

Expand Tweet

As per the official 1.3.0 patch notes for Season of Construct, the Charge skill is receiving the following changes:

Base damage increased by 900%, from 0.25 to 2.50.

Enhanced Charge terrain impact damage increased by 150%, from 0.6 to 1.5.

Power Charge no longer requires a terrain impact to reduce the cooldown of Charge, and now charging a boss will reduce the cooldown by 6 seconds.

The damage output of this particular Barbarian skill has not only seen a tenfold increase, but the cooldown reduction is no longer dependent on terrain impact. This substantially reduces the clunkiness associated previously with the skill. The exorbitant increase in damage can also potentially make it one of the strongest builds for leveling up, especially after reaching level 15.

Barbarian has always dominated the meta in prior seasons with numerous S-tier builds. However, it has consistently struggled in early to mid-game. This is because Barbarian, as a class, takes the longest to come online to its full potential. That said, it's always worth it in the end due to its sheer power against endgame bosses and nightmare dungeons.

The changes to the Charge skill in Diablo 4 Season 3 suggest that the leveling issue might be a thing of the past for the Barbarian class. Players are poised to fully capitalize on this skill after hitting level 15, streamlining the leveling process considerably.

Expand Tweet

However, as the Season of Construct is not yet live, players haven't had the opportunity to test out the various builds, new gear, and mechanics to gauge the performance of the classes.

Even if the Barbarian Charge meta doesn't pan out to be as overpowered as predicted, it will maintain its dominance as one of the best Diablo 4 Season 3 classes with builds like Hammer of the Ancients, Rend, Upheaval, and others.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides:

Best Druid builds in Diablo 4 || Best Barbarian builds || Best Necromancer builds || Best Sorcerer builds || Best Rogue builds || Seneschal Companion Guide || Best builds to try out in Season 3