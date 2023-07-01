5 best druid builds in Diablo 4

Druids started out as the least popular class in Diablo 4. Initially, they're slow compared to the Rogue, Barbarian, Sorcerer, and the Necromancer. Moreover, they are considered not very aesthetically pleasing by some fans. That, however, does not mean that Druids are not fun to use or to play as in the world of Sanctuary.

They are unique and have some key features that set them apart from the other classes. For instance, transforming into a Werebear or Werewolf and summoning the forces of nature are things that only Druids can do in Diablo 4.

This class, just like the four other ones, has a diverse skill tree that enables various skill compositions and character builds. Some unit setups are more optimized and fun to use than others. This results in certain specific builds becoming more popular due to their tendency to make dealing with the dangers in Diablo 4 easier.

With that in mind, here are the best builds for the Druid class.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best builds for Druids in Diablo 4?

1) Werewolf build

The Werewolf Druid in Diablo 4 is capable of dealing incredible damage. It is ideal for the front lines where it can fight enemies up close. While Werewolves are not as tanky as Werebears, they are capable of withstanding punishment.

To use this build, you will need to invest in skills that allow you to transform into a Werewolf. This means you'll have to take Claw and Shred for your basic and core skills, respectively. As you go deeper into the skill tree, focus on abilities that let you shapeshift into a Werewolf.

2) Werebear build

The other form that the Druid can shapeshift into is the Werebear. Compared to the Werewolf, it is durable and can withstand more incoming damage. If you are going for a tank build in Diablo 4, this is the one for you. If it is something you want to try, check out this guide.

As opposed to taking skills and abilities that transform your Druid into a Werewolf, this build will focus solely on acquiring Werebear powers. So start off with Maul and Pulverize and keep following this theme as you go through the tree. Make sure to select upgrades and enhancements for each skill whenever you can to further improve your abilities.

3) Stormclaw Druid

This build combines all the things that make the Druid a unique class in Diablo 4. Your character will still be a tanky unit on the front lines. However, this time, they can also summon the forces of nature, unlike the previous two builds that focus on being purely melee fighter.

This build also uses both Werewolf and Werebear transformations as opposed to relying on a single one. This makes it more versatile since you can select your transformations based on what is appropriate for the situation.

For this build, you will be starting out with Storm Strike, but feel free to choose other skills moving forward. Finding items such as the Tempest Roar will be great for Diablo 4's Stormclaw Druid.

4) Werebear Pulverize

As its name suggests, this Druid build relies on the Pulverize skill in Diablo 4. It deals massive single-target damage, thanks to the aforementioned ability. Moreover, using Werebear will keep your Druid tanky as Pulverize deals with each individual enemy one after the other. Despite relying on single-target skills, this build can quickly clear out hordes of enemies.

Make sure to invest in passive abilities that improve the Druid's defense, such as Iron Fur and Provocation, to maximize this build's potential. Also, don't forget to enhance your skills. For Pulverize, you'll want to go with the Raging Pulverize upgrade. Lastly, invest in a couple of Crushing Elixirs to increase your Overpower damage.

5) Earth Druid

This Druid build makes use of this class' skills and abilities, which allow them to manipulate the earth itself to deal with enemies. Earth Druid will slightly deviate from the mostly melee-focused prominent builds in Diablo 4. However, that does not mean that it completely neglects melee.

To get this build going, make sure to select earth-related options on the Druid's skill tree, such as Earth Spike and Landslide. The Nature's Reach passive is also a great ability to have for this build. But as you go deeper into the Skill tree, don't be afraid to invest in skills like Rabies or Trample for some diversity.

These are the best Druid builds for dealing with Diablo 4's adversities. If you want to see more content related to this class, check out this list of the best Legendary Aspects for it.

Poll : 0 votes