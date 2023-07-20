All Diablo 4 campaign bosses, ranked

Diablo 4’s campaign bosses are all worthy challenges, but some are certainly harder than others. Each act of the game features required fights that cannot be avoided. They are the bosses of that act, and while some might appear multiple times, they are still worth mentioning here. However, we’re skipping the other major fights and World Bosses that are in the game, and focusing only on the campaign’s major fights.

Which Diablo 4 campaign bosses stand out as frustrating world beaters, and which ones aren’t even worth mentioning? That’s what we’re here to discuss today.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Diablo 4 campaign bosses ranked from weakest to hardest

8) Astaroth

Location: Act 2 (As The World Burns)

Astaroth in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

During my review of Diablo 4, this campaign boss froze my game twice. That said, it was still an incredibly easy foe. As far as I was concerned, he was the easiest boss in the whole game. However, he is unique and important to the story.

It’s not hard to avoid his fire strikes and the melee strikes. If you stay on your toes, you can spend most of the fight behind Astaroth, pounding away at him. If you brought fire resistance, there’s nothing to fear here.

7) Eidolon of Orbei

Location: Act 3 (Suffering Disquiet)

Eidolon of Orbei in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Honestly, I completely forgot this boss even existed. That said, it’s still a pretty tricky encounter. Among the Diablo 4 campaign bosses, it’s easy if you can keep moving. You’ll need the power to smash through Bone Walls, while also getting out of the way of the life-draining whirlpools.

There was nothing especially challenging about this boss, provided you can avoid being trapped in his bone walls for too long. It’s not the hardest Diablo 4 campaign boss, but it’s worth mentioning.

6) Lilith’s Lament

Location: Act 1 (The Descent)

Lilith's Lament in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lilith’s Lament was incredibly challenging for me as a Necromancer the first time I played through this game. I didn’t have enough traits and skills to keep my undead alive, so by the time the fight was over I was struggling. I didn’t have this problem in any other class for this Diablo 4 campaign boss.

Having the Knight show up to shield you and aid you in the battle makes this fight just a bit easier. The bloody tidal waves are also easy to avoid, making it one of the less stressful battles.

5) Andariel

Location: Act 3 (Anguish Incarnate)

Andariel in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The “Maiden of Anguish” is going to be very familiar to Diablo fans. This Diablo 4 campaign boss was one of the more popular encounters in Diablo 2. She’s more reminiscent of Sloth from Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, though.

When battling with Andariel, you have to be aware of her chains primarily. If bound, you have to defeat them before moving on. However, at the same time, she charges you down - slowly at first, but faster later. She will also send huge red strikes of damage across the ground.

4) Brol, the Tyrant King

Location: Act 3 (Descent Into Flame)

Brol, the Tyrant King in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In my experience, Brol, the Tyrant King has been the bane of several people’s runs. Personally, I had no problems with him regardless of what character I played. But I received several comments on social media about how frustrating he can be.

While he summons minions, it’s a great way to get some health back in a pinch. He’s fast and has some intense rush attacks and melee strikes that can chunk your health bar swiftly. When it comes to Diablo 4’s campaign bosses, he’s one of the deadliest.

3) Elias

Location: Acts 3 and 5 (Piercing The Veil, On The Precipice)

Elias in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

What makes Elias so frustrating in Diablo 4 is the sheer number of times you have to fight him. As someone who is immortal, he keeps returning to threaten you as one of Diablo 4’s campaign bosses. His fights are pretty similar though.

He’s fond of summoning allies and conjuring massive AOE strikes. His Act 5 form is more dangerous, especially his new Crimson Ripple strike. His persistence makes him one of Diablo 4’s hardest and most frustrating campaign bosses.

2) Duriel, Lord of Pain

Location: Act 6 (The Walls Shake)

Duriel in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Duriel, Lord of Pain is another Diablo mainstay making a return. When it comes to the appearance of Diablo 4 campaign bosses, his might be the most grotesque. His arena is filled with intense visuals, but that’s not what makes this fight frustrating. He can pretty quickly overwhelm you with Lilith’s minions.

Don't underestimate him just because he's a gross giant worm. He can still surprise players with tons of minions. It’s a small room and he can fill it with dangerous AOE attacks and gross allies. Being ill-prepared can be a deadly mistake.

1) Lilith

Location: Act 6 (What Lies Ahead)

Lilith in Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Naturally, the final boss is the most dangerous boss in the game. This isn’t even counting Uber Lilith at the end of Tier 4. She’s one of the few bosses with two distinct phases and forms. She’s the end-all, be-all for Diablo 4 campaign bosses.

Her wide arcing AOE strikes, the summoning of powerful demons, and her ability to break the ground under you, all make her a threat. However, she always breaks the ground in the same order, so it’s easy to prepare for. That said, she is the ultimate encounter of the game and has got plenty of tricks at her disposal.

If you want further challenges, there are higher difficulties, and of course the World Bosses. There’s also Season 1, which just began, offering new ways to play the game, as the Season of the Malignant takes shape.