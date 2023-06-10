How to easily beat Duriel in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is plagued by the existence of demons, as the world is troubled by Lilith and her demon generals. You as a warrior will have to face many dangerous boss battles and enemy encounters, and will not be able to win if you are not prepared. One such boss is Duriel, one of Lilith's strongest demon generals. He is not to be trifled with, and defeating him is certainly not easy.

However, with a great build and adequate planning, you can get through this challenge.

Duriel boss location in Diablo 4

You will encounter Duriel in Act VI, the final act before heading toward Hell to intercept Lilith's despicable plans. He is located inside the Imperial Palace, near the Residential District in Caldeum. This entire location is in Kehjistan.

Diablo 4 Duriel boss fight guide

To begin with, make sure that you are equipped with the best skills and equipment relative to your build and character level. It is highly advised to not rush and do just the main quest, but to explore and finish plenty of of side quests too to gain rewards and equipment in Diablo 4.

Once you are ready for the fight, keep in mind that Duriel is one of the few bosses in the game with a pretty diverse move set. Hence, you will need to pay attention to all of his attacks and wind-ups before charging in for a strike of your own.

This demon can burrow inside the ground, making him invulnerable to any damage you do. Instead of attacking mindlessly, use this time to heal. The next attack to be wary of is his poisonous vomit, which can take up a considerable amount of area. Steer clear of this poison swamp, as it can seep away your HP and movement speed. Another annoying one is his maggot projectile attack, where he fires maggots from his stomach. Steer clear and dodge away from their path too.

Now on to the most powerful combos, Duriel slams his claw into the ground, which will do a hefty chunk of damage if it hits you. He will wind up his claw and lean back before executing this attack, giving you enough time to dodge away. The last and the most powerful is his devouring attack. He will literally devour you, which will be very painful, and might even one-shot you, hence, keep some distance and evade it.

By now, you have probably guessed that keeping your distance is the best option, although he will constantly chase you. Hence, ranged, focused classes like the Sorcerer will be great during this battle, as you can chip away at his health bar with your AoE skills.

The Necromancer is another great option for this fight, as the skeletal warriors, defenders, mages, or the best, Golems will be distracting the boss while you hit him with your Blood or Bone spells in Diablo 4.

Duriel boss fight rewards in Diablo 4

Like most other bosses in the action RPG, Duriel will drop some random loot alongside chunks of gold after his defeat. He will also drop one Legendary item and one random Rare item. Moreover, The Walls Shake quest will also be completed; hence, you will also gain 35,569 XP and 3,010 gold.

Poll : 0 votes