In most ARPGs like Diablo 4, having an awesome armor set can change any battle's outcome. The armor you have equipped is crucial for mitigating incoming damage. So whether you're a beast-commanding Druid or a corpse-summoning Necromancer, it's important to remember that your offense is only as good as your defense. Luckily for you, this article will show you how to maximize your armor's full potential and dominate the game in no time.

Let's check out these tips on how to get more high-level armor in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: How to get high-level armor fast

Save your gear for another day

In the early parts of Diablo 4, specifically before hitting level 50, you shouldn't be too concerned about how well-made your equipment is, as you will eventually find better loot and armor along the way as you level up. However, finishing the main story is when things get a bit more interesting. If you've decided to hold on more to your resources, like your Legendary Aspects, rather than using them all up before completing the main campaign, you'll have more options and choices for crafting better armor.

For example, if you're around level 20 and your gear can still inflict massive amounts of damage and defeat dungeon bosses and Timed World Bosses, your equipment should be good to go for at least a few levels. Keep on farming, and eventually, you'll find that there will always be something better for you to pick up. And if not, at least you can collect many resources that will help you in the game.

Utilize your Legendary Aspects

The Occultist is an NPC in Diablo 4 who helps you upgrade your gear using a complex decision-making process. Although his services aren't available until you reach level 25, unlocking it earlier in the game is possible. All you need to do is acquire a Legendary Aspect reward after completing a Dungeon for the first time.

For just a bit of gold and Veiled Crystals, the Legendary Aspect Imprinting services offered by the Occultist upgrade the rarity of Rare equipment to Legendary and alters the starred attribute of Legendaries. Be careful in doing this, as a Legendary Aspect extracted from a Legendary item are single-use only.

Another thing to remember is that the Codex of Power Aspect imprints have a downside, as they will always roll for the lowest possible stats. Not only that, but the Imprint cost in gold is a bit pricey, and the Veiled Crystals required are only extracted from salvaging Rare items. These Rare items can then be upgraded to Legendary and become unsalvageable and account-bound, making them untradeable.

Keep these tips in mind, and you'll be gearing up with the best armor sets the world of Diablo 4 has ever seen. For more tips on how to get insanely powerful in the game, here are 5 of the best DPS builds you can go for.

