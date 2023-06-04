5 best early-game DPS builds in Diablo 4

In Blizzard Entertainment's upcoming Diablo 4, there are certainly many ways for players of different classes to obtain a high DPS rating, even during the early parts of the game. Whether you're going for an elemental damage dealer like the Sorceress or going full ninja assassin with the Rogue, maintaining a high DPS rating is a crucial point in the game.

If you're looking for the best starting DPS builds in Diablo 4, look no further. Here are the five best early-game DPS in Diablo 4.

5 best starting DPS builds in Diablo 4

1) High DPS Druid (Tornado + Companion Build)

Initially appearing in Diablo 2 as an expansion class, Druids are all-powerful savage shapeshifters who can transform themselves into bloodthirsty rampaging beasts, depending on the need of the hour. They also have powers that allow them to command the elements like the earth, wind, and storm at their will. They're basically Diablo's version of The Avatar (the animated series). Druids can deal massive amounts of damage once Legendaries have been unlocked.

Although some Diablo 4 players may say the Druid class is one of the slowest to grind before the endgame, there are plenty of ways to increase your DPS during the game's early stages. You must maximize your companions' potential to achieve that high DPS early game. Focus on skills like the Tornado that does decent damage and is great for crowd control and getting critical hits. Mix that with legendary gear, and you'll be one of the hardest-hitting Druids that Sanctuary has to offer.

2) Sorcerer DPS Build (Frost Damage Build)

Sorcerers have been a staple in the RPG world since kids in the 80s played Dungeons & Dragons. So it's no surprise that this class shows up in Diablo 4. Sorcerers can deal enormous amounts of elemental damage in the game, making it the perfect class for those who prefer playing mage-type characters in video games.

Going for a frost damage build with your sorcerer is one of the best things you can do to get that high DPS early-game. Focus on skills that stun and freeze your enemies while also dealing damage. You can then use your other abilities, like Ball Lightning, to kill your opponents faster. This combo is scary because, given enough time and farming, you can one-shot bosses even in Nightmare mode.

3) Rogue DPS Build (Melee Focus Build)

The Rogue class in Diablo 4 is similar to the Demon Hunter class from the previous game. Their quick and agile attacks and movements compensate for the lack of defensive abilities. This build is extremely fun to play and requires little effort to make it work as early as level 25.

Mastering abilities such as Twisting Blades and Shadowing Imbuement provide maximum damage, area of effect, shadow stepping, and dashing. This allows you to apply constant damage output while moving swiftly around the map. Regarding Aspects, you'll only need three, which you'll find very early, around level 25. One of them is the Blade Dancer's Aspect, which makes the Twisting Blade ability so overpowered because the blades circle your character, dealing damage to nearby enemies for a short period. Isn't that neat?

4) High DPS Necro (Bone Skill Build)

The Necromancer is a great go-to character class for players new to the game. They have unique abilities that are out of this world, such as Corpse Explosion, which honestly fits so well in the world of Diablo 4. But even for seasoned players, building a high DPS Necromancer is still a fun experience. The beauty of this build is that you can switch from a minon-based build that grants sacrifice buffs to dealing damage on your own or both!

One awesome DPS build focuses on the Necromancer's Bone skills, mainly ones that deal high damage and inflict a vulnerable effect on enemies. Skills like Bone Prison summons a prison of bones from the ground and confines enemies for a few seconds. This gives you time to get those critical hits or reposition, whichever the situation deems fit.

5) High DPS Barbarian (Bleed Build)

The Barbarians in Diablo 4 make for some of the meanest, toughest, and strongest characters to ever walk Sanctuary. They can face their opponents head-on and withstand massive amounts of damage yet stand toe to toe with the game's strongest bosses. So we wouldn't be surprised if you opted for building a high DPS Barbarian.

When going for a build like this, skills like Lunging Strike and Rend are great to obtain during the game's early stages. Since this is a Bleed-focused build, getting the enhanced version of these skills is definitely a must, as it greatly boosts their effects, such as bleeding build-up. These skills and more, combined with the right Aspects mentioned in the video above, make for a beast of a Barbarian.

Here's hoping this article helped you decide which high DPS character you'd consider building. Test them out and see which one best suits you, and most importantly, don't forget to enjoy yourself as you get lost and fight epic battles in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes