The best skills to unlock early for Druid in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action MMORPG set to arrive on June 6, 2023. Based in the Sanctuary, the latest entry adopts the backdrop of the war between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells. It also marks the return of Lilith, who is up to all sorts of mischief. The Druid is one of the five character classes you can play as in Diablo 4.

The playable character is an all-powerful savage shapeshifter who can transform itself into a werewolf or a bear, depending on the need of the hour. He also holds the power of the earth, wind, and storm at his discretion.

Must have skills for the Druid to proceed in Diablo 4

Certain preliminary and end-game skills are necessary for a successful Diablo 4 journey. Every time you level up in the game by completing quests, defeating enemies, or gathering collectibles, you are rewarded with skill points. Upon reaching a certain level, you can exchange these skill points to obtain the required traits.

Some of the best skills to have for the Druid in Diablo 4 are as follows -

Lightning storm - Lightning storm damage skills are one of the best to acquire in the early stages of Diablo 4. With this skill, you can strike with a lightning bolt in the targeted area. If you hold this skill for a certain time, the area and intensity of damage will substantially increase.

Cyclone Armor - The cyclone armor skill comes in handy when defending against enemies. This skill leads to a decrease in the damage caused to the playable character. Although not substantial, it also leads to minute damage among enemy characters.

Cataclysm - Cataclysm is a lightning-based ultimate storm skill that can be useful when you want to target a large number of enemies. The skill uses the combined forces of tornadoes and lighting to deal damage. It is highly effective during battleground events when a lot is at stake.

Shred - Shred is a Basic Active Shapeshifting skill that allows you to change into the Werewolf form and deal approximately 3% more damage to the nearby enemies. Although the skill only lasts for approximately three seconds, it can be beneficial in the game's early stages.

Ravenous bite- A shapeshifting skill at its core, the Ravenous Bite allows you to shapeshift into the Werewolf form for approximately three seconds until a non-Werewolf skill is cast. It increases your movement speed by approximately 5% per point. It also helps you to deal approximately 3% more damage to your enemies.

These, along with many other skills, make the Druid a force to be reckoned with. When played strategically in the initial stages of the game, the class can prove to be one of the best for end-game content.

