Which is the best Diablo 4 class for end-game content?

Diablo 4 is an incredible game with plenty of challenges and ways to play. There’s no “wrong” class to use in the endgame. However, some are stronger than others for reasons that might not always be obvious. At the end of the day, you should play whichever class fits you the most, but after spending some time in the endgame during the review period, I’ve got a good idea of what I think will dominate the game the hardest.

While all the classes in Diablo 4 are fun to play, the problems plaguing some early ones fade into the distance when you get to the end of the game. I was torn between two classes but ultimately decided on one for reasons I’ll get into below. Here’s the best class for endgame content.

What class dominates Diablo 4’s endgame content?

Though I was torn between Druid and Barbarian, I decided Druids are the best class for endgame content in Diablo 4. I think the two are incredibly close together, though. Barbarian has easier builds to understand compared to Druids. However, Barbarians are still highly reliant on gear. Indeed, the endgame gear is better than the story, so Barbarians will still shine.

Druid went from my least-favorite class in Diablo 2 to one of my absolute favorites in Diablo 4. One of their biggest weaknesses in the early parts of the game is their build. The builds for Druid are so powerful, but they take so long to get online. You must wait a long time to get the best skills.

No matter what gear you’re getting for a Druid, it’s likely to synergize with at least one build or another in Diablo 4. The various builds are incredible - though I found spamming thunder or going Werebear were my favorite ways to play the Druid in the later portions of the game.

Druids can be played practically any way you want, and you can get some wild synergies going in the endgame content. It’s tanky, powerful, and has allies if you want them - what’s not to like?

You can even play a support druid for a group and be a powerful, contributing team member. It’s a class that’s so powerful, and there’s no real way to play it wrong in the late game. Barbarian’s Whirlwind will still rock, and you’ll stack so much gear that you won’t know what to do with it all, but I stand by Druid being the game’s best class.

While Necromancer’s my favorite class, I understand it requires a ton of micromanagement, and your minions are incredibly fragile. They are so fun in the story, but in the post-game, they fall apart.

From synergies to late-game legendaries, there isn’t a better class to play in Diablo 4 than the Druid. You can find our review of the latest hack-and-slash title from Blizzard Entertainment here.

