All Diablo 4 classes ranked in terms of difficulty

Diablo 4 will get released during the first week of June, and there’s already plenty of excitement building up around exploring the treacherous world of Sanctuary. The beta version of Diablo 4 has offered a glimpse of five playable hero classes so far that are further divided into three tiers. Here are the five classes seen in Diablo 4’s beta version so far:

Sorceress

Barbarian

Rogue

Necromancer

Druid

While the Sorceress and the Necromancer are clumped together in the S-Tier, the Rogue and Druid find themselves together in the A-Tier, and Barbarians are the sole representative of the B-Tier.

This article will rank the five currently available classes of heroes in Diablo 4 on the basis of playability, from the easiest ones to control to the hardest ones.

It is important to keep in mind that all classes represented in Diablo 4 have unique abilities, skills, and passives, as well as primary stats (like Dexterity and Intelligence). Because of this, the list that follows is in no way representative of the true potential of destruction each class possesses.

Ranking all the character classes in Diablo 4 from the easiest to control to the hardest

5) Necromancer

Necromancers are the masters of death and time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Necromancers are one of the most powerful classes in Diablo 4, but they're also easy to get the hang of. They are the summoning experts in Diablo 4 who awaken and command corpses.

The overall spell-casting damage dealt by Necromancers is menacing, to say the least, and you can do plenty of experimentation with the variety of summoning skills at your disposal, making Necromancers a fun class of heroes to control.

Advantages of Necromancers:

Necromancers deal an insane amount of AOE (Area Of Effect) damage.

They are crowd-control experts.

They are ideal heroes for skirmishing and harassing enemy lines.

Summoning spells are easier to target and aim.

You can literally walk around with an entire army of minions and much more devastating units.

Disadvantages:

Minion soldiers and skeleton reapers have less HP and damaging power.

Can get exposed in close-range combat.

4) Sorceress

The ultimate spell casters of Diablo (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sorceresses are basically the wizards and spell casters of the world of Diablo 4. Unlike Necromancers, they primarily make use of magic to deal a ton of elemental damage to enemies. Similar to Necromancers, Sorceresses deal damage from a distance and are generally recommended for beginners who are exploring the world of Diablo for the first time.

Advantages of Sorceresses:

Unparalleled crowd control skills.

Deals a ton of AOE damage.

Disadvantages:

Heavily dependent on Mana.

Can get exposed at close range and during hand-to-hand combat.

Cannot go head-to-head with any opponent in the game.

3) Rogue

The violent assassin-like fighters (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Rogues are the lethal striking force in Diablo 4. They are extremely quick on their feet and utilize swift combos to finish off their target. They are an extremely handy class in close-range and melee combat. However, you will have to grind a little before you find the best gear and combos.

Advantages of Rogues:

They have superior movement and attack speed.

They can apply effects like freeze, slow, and stun, apart from dealing lethal melee damage.

Rogues have higher damage output compared to other classes.

Disadvantages:

You need to be consistently dodging attacks when controlling a Rogue.

They can be easily hurt and are vulnerable in prolonged combat.

2) Druid

The shape-shifting wizards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Druids are the shape-shifting monsters in Diablo. While controlling a Druid, you can change into a wolf or a bear and specialize in their skills to inflict damage on your enemies. Druids are a pretty versatile class, as they have the capability to deal both land and air strikes.

Advantages of Druids:

They are a solid DPS (Damage Per Second) pick.

Their shape-shifting ability gives them different advantages in different instances.

The combination of Light and Earth magic provides a lot of versatility.

Disadvantages:

You need to have a tactical approach while controlling a Druid.

You also need to time your attacks accurately.

You can only bond with one spirit animal at a time.

1) Barbarian

The sturdy tank-like fighters (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Due to their long cooldown times and heavy dependence on hand-to-hand combat, Barbarians are a tough class of heroes to control in Diablo 4. They are physically sturdier and stronger than the Rogue class but lack their movement speed, making them the game's version of a Tank. They are an unrelenting brute force in the world of Diablo whose blows pack quite a punch, so they are a good option for those who prefer to play aggressively.

Advantages of Barbarians:

As the Tankiest class in the game, they have superior strength.

Their Berserking mode makes them a particularly difficult class to deal with.

Disadvantages:

You have to keep dodging all the time while controlling a Barbarian.

Barbarians have some of the longest cooldown times in the game.

This concludes the guide on all the five character classes in Diablo 4 based on how easy or hard they are to control. Make sure to keep regular tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest updates on Diablo 4 and the rest of the gaming world.

