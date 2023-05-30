Diablo 4 Codex of Power - All Druid Legendary Aspects

One of Diablo 4’s new ways to grow stronger is the Codex of Power. Druids and other classes use this system to gain a wealth of Legendary Aspects to affix to your equipment as you progress through Sanctuary. Many will unlock by completing dungeons throughout the game, while others are locked behind the main story. Normally you do not unlock this system until later in the game, but alts can skip the campaign and gain immediate access.

Some of the Legendary Aspects are generic - any class can equip them. That said, Druid has some truly phenomenal powers that build into virtually any playstyle. Whether you want to focus on Shapeshifting or nature damage, this will have you covered.

All Druid Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4’s Codex of Power

As you play Diablo 4, you’ll see a wide variety of dungeons throughout the map. You can see which Legendary Aspect they unlock by hovering over them or checking the in-game Codex of Power.

Several of these powers can be unlocked early in the game as you begin your story in the Fractured Peaks. This means you have access to Aspect of the Protector, Aspect of the Unsatiated, Nighthowler’s Aspect, and more.

If you’re looking for all of the Legendary Aspects in the Codex of Power, we have you covered. If you plan on choosing the Druid class in Diablo 4, here’s every power, where it is, and what it does for you.

All Codex of Power entries for Druid

Aspect of the Tempest (Blind Burrows, Hawezar): Hurricane deals 7% more damage each second it’s active.

Hurricane deals 7% more damage each second it’s active. Aspect of the Protector (Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks): Damaging an Elite grants you a barrier, absorbing up to 330 damage for 10s. Only triggers once every 30 seconds.

Damaging an Elite grants you a barrier, absorbing up to 330 damage for 10s. Only triggers once every 30 seconds. Aspect of Retribution (Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan): Distant enemies have an 8% chance to be Stunned for 2s when they hit you. You deal 20% increased damage to Stunned enemies.

Distant enemies have an 8% chance to be Stunned for 2s when they hit you. You deal 20% increased damage to Stunned enemies. Vigorous Aspect (Steadfast Barracks, Hawezar): Gain 10% Damage Reduction while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf.

Gain 10% Damage Reduction while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf. Aspect of Deflecting Barrier (Lost Keep, Hawezar): While you have a Barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming damage from Distant enemies.

While you have a Barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming damage from Distant enemies. Aspect of the Unsatiated (Tormented Ruins, Fractured Peaks): After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf skill generates 20% more spirit and deals 20% more damage.

After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf skill generates 20% more spirit and deals 20% more damage. Skinwalker’s Aspect (Campaign in Kejistan): When you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form, gain 22 Life. If you are at full life, gain the same amount in Fortify.

When you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form, gain 22 Life. If you are at full life, gain the same amount in Fortify. Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt (Conclave in Kejistan): Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear skill will instantly deal 120% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poison.

Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear skill will instantly deal 120% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poison. Aspect of Disobediance (Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan): You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4s when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%.

You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4s when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%. Aspect of Might (Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s.

Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s. Nighthowler’s Aspect (Forbidden City, Fractured Peaks): Blood Howl increases Critical Strike chance by 5%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3s.

Blood Howl increases Critical Strike chance by 5%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3s. Aspect of the Ursine Horror (Belfry Zakara, Hawezar): Pulverize is now an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal 154 damage over 2s.

Pulverize is now an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal 154 damage over 2s. Aspect of the Expectant (Underroot, Scosglen): Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill for 5%, up to 30%.

Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill for 5%, up to 30%. Aspect of Cyclonic Force (Collapsed Vault, Kejistan): Cyclone Armor also provides Physical Damage Reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will be applied to all Nearby Allies.

Cyclone Armor also provides Physical Damage Reduction. In addition, Cyclone Armor will be applied to all Nearby Allies. Ballistic Aspect (Whispering Pines, Scosglen): When you have Fortify, your Earth Skills gain +2 Ranks.

When you have Fortify, your Earth Skills gain +2 Ranks. Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast (Endless Gates, Hawezar): The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by 1s. In addition, Critical Strikes, while Grizzly Rage is active, increases your Critical Strike by 10% for the duration in Diablo 4.

The duration of Grizzly Rage is increased by 1s. In addition, Critical Strikes, while Grizzly Rage is active, increases your Critical Strike by 10% for the duration in Diablo 4. Aspect of the Umbral (Champion’s Demise, Dry Steppes): Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy. Stormshifter’s Aspect (Campaign, Kejihistan): While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills in Diablo 4.

While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills in Diablo 4. Aspect of Inner Calm (Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen): Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.

Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%. Wind Striker Aspect (Shivta Ruins, Kejistan): Critical Strikes grant 8% Movement Speed for 1s, up to 6s.

Critical Strikes grant 8% Movement Speed for 1s, up to 6s. Stormclaw’s Aspect (Anica’s Claim, Fractured Peaks): Critical Strikes with Shred deal 20% of the damage as Lightning Damage, to the target and surrounding enemies.

Critical Strikes with Shred deal 20% of the damage as Lightning Damage, to the target and surrounding enemies. Overcharged Aspect (Mariner’s Refuge, Scosglen): Lucky Hit: Up to 10% chance when dealing Lightning Damage to overload the target for 3s, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse 308 damage additional damage to surrounding enemies.

Lucky Hit: Up to 10% chance when dealing Lightning Damage to overload the target for 3s, causing any direct damage you deal to them to pulse 308 damage additional damage to surrounding enemies. Ghostwalker Aspect (Broken Bulwark, Scosglen): While Unstoppable and for 4s after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and you can move freely through enemies.

While Unstoppable and for 4s after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and you can move freely through enemies. Shepherd’s Aspect (Bloodsoaked Crag, Dry Steppes): Core Skills deal an additional 6% for each active Companion in Diablo 4.

Core Skills deal an additional 6% for each active Companion in Diablo 4. Aspect of the Calm Breeze (Grinning Labyrinth, Dry Steppes): Lucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance to fully restore your Spirit.

Lucky Hit: Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance to fully restore your Spirit. Eluding Aspect (Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks): Becoming injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4s. Has a 40s cooldown in Diablo 4.

Becoming injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4s. Has a 40s cooldown in Diablo 4. Rapid Aspect (Buried Halls, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed.

Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed. Needleflare Aspect (Campaign, Kehjistan): Thorns damage has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.

Thorns damage has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you. Mangled Aspect (Immortal Emanation, Fractured Peaks): When you are struck as a Werebear, you have a 20% to gain 1 Spirit in Diablo 4.

When you are struck as a Werebear, you have a 20% to gain 1 Spirit in Diablo 4. Aspect of Retaliation (Seaside Descent, Dry Steppes): Your Core Skills deal up to 20% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.

Your Core Skills deal up to 20% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify. Aspect of Shared Misery (Oblivion, Hawezar): Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected enemy.

Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected enemy. Crashstone Aspect (Stockades, Scosglen): Earth Skills deal 40% more Critical Strike damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Earth Skills deal 40% more Critical Strike damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Edgemaster’s Aspect (Oldstones, Scosglen): Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, giving the maximum benefit when you have full Primary Resource.

Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, giving the maximum benefit when you have full Primary Resource. Aspect of Quicksand (Ferals’ Den, Scosglen): Damage from Earth Skills Slow enemies hit for 5s.

When it comes to Druid in Diablo 4, a few of these powers stand out as the best options. Needleflare is incredible for Thorns builds, as it can give you a chance to spread the love to all your opponents.

Ballistic Aspect grants you +2 to the ranks of your Earth Skills while you’re Fortified. Conversely, if you want to use Hurricane, consider Stormshifter’s Aspect, as it gives +2 to your Shapeshifting skills while your Hurricane is active.

Diablo 4 launches on June 6, 2023, and with it comes a wealth of new adventures and challenges.

Poll : 0 votes