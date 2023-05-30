Diablo 4 Codex of Power - All Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

Diablo 4’s Sorcerer is easily one of the most powerful classes in the game. When you pair their mastery of elemental magic with Codex of Power entries on offer, the class can get truly terrifying. It’s not just adding more damage to frost, electric, and fire spells, either. Quite a few of the class' Legendary Aspects focus on moving quicker. After all, a squishy spellcaster needs not to be anywhere near hard-hitting demons.

It can be confusing to figure out what dungeons you need to focus on in Diablo 4 to find the Codex of Power entries for all the classes. If you need to know where to go for a Sorcerer, we have all of the current Legendary Aspects available in the game.

Sorcerer Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4’s Codex of Power

Sorcerer’s Legendary Aspects in the Codex of Power enhance a wide assortment of abilities. You can lower your mana costs for Core Skills (Aspect of Efficiency), or you can also slow Immobile enemies. This creates a chain of CC effects in Diablo 4, keeping you safe for longer periods of time.

The Sorcerer class is easily one of the strongest in the game. It is incredibly close to the Necromancer in sheer power but lacks the permanent army the latter has access to. The Legendary Aspects below can help a Sorcerer stay alive by extra Crowd Control or simply adding more damage to attacks.

Sorcerer affixes in D4

Aspect of Efficiency (Domhainne Tunnels, Scosglen): Casting a Basic Skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core Skill by 10%.

Aspect of Conflagaration (LIght's Watch, Fractured Peaks): While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 20%.

Aspect of the Protector (Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks): Damaging an Elite grants you a barrier, absorbing up to 330 damage for 10s. Only triggers once every 30 seconds.

Aspect of Retribution (Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan): Distant enemies have a 8% chance to be Stunned for 2s when they hit you. You deal 20% increased damage to Stunned enemies.

Aspect of Singed Extremities (Earthen Wound, Hawezar): After Immobilize wears off, enemies are Slowed by 25% for 4s.

Aspect of Deflecting Barrier (Lost Keep, Hawezar): While you have a Barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming damage from Distant enemies.

While you have a Barrier active, there is a 7% chance to ignore incoming damage from Distant enemies. Prodigy’s Aspect (Witchwater, Hawezar): Using a Cooldown restores 15 Mana.

Using a Cooldown restores 15 Mana. Aspect of Disobedience (Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan): You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4s when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%.

You gain 0.25% increased Armor for 4s when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25%. Aspect of Might (Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s.

Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for 2s. Incendiary Aspect (Tomb of the Saints, Kehjistan): Lucky Hit: Burning damage has up to a 5% chance to restore 10 Mana.

Aspect of Control (Sunken Library, Kehjistan): You deal 30% more damag eto Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen enemies.

Ghostwalker Aspect (Broken Bulwark, Scosglen): While Unstoppable and for 4s after, you gain 10% increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies.

Recharging Aspect (Zenith, Fractured Peaks): Each time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain 4 mana.

Wind Striker Aspect (Shivta Ruins, Kejistan): Critical Strikes grant 8% Movement Speed for 1s, up to 6s.

Aspect of Inner Calm (Raethwind Wilds, Scosglen): Deal 5% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 30%.

Aspect of Piercing Cold (Dead Man's Dredge, Fractured Peaks): Ice Shards pierce 3 times, dealing 25% less damage per subsequent enemy hit.

Aspect of Biting Cold (Forgotten Depths, Dry Steppes): When you Freeze an enemy there is a 25% chance they become Vulnerable for 3s.

Aspect of Static Cling (Wretched Delve, Scosglen): Your casts of Charged Bolts have a 15% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.

Aspect of the Umbral (Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes): Restore 1 of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control an enemy.

Snowguard's Aspect (Fetid Mauoleum, Hawezar): While within your own Blizzard, you take 10% less damage.

Aspect of Three Curses (Serpent's Lair, Hawezar): Meteor deals 35% increased Critical Strike damage against Healthy targets.

Aspect of the Expectant (Underroot, Scosglen): Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill increases the damage of your next Core Skill for 5%, up to 30%.

Eluding Aspect (Caldera Gate, Fractured Peaks): Becoming injured while Crowd Controlled grants you Unstoppable for 4s. Has a 40s cooldown.

Aspect of the Unwavering (Putrid Aquifer, Kehjistan): Taking direct damage has a 2% chance to reset the Cooldown of one of your Defensive Skills.

Charged Aspect (Maddux Watch, Scosglen): Collecting crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by 10% for 4s.

Rapid Aspect (Buried Halls, Dry Steppes): Basic Skills gain 15% Attack Speed.

Aspect of Splintering Energy (Crumbling Hekma, Kehjistan): Lightning Spear has a 11% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it.

Needleflare Aspect (Campaign, Kehjistan): Thorns damage has a 20% chance to deal damage to all enemies around you.

Storm Swell Aspect (Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes): You deal 11% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier.

Snowveiled Aspect (Sarat's Lair, Scosglen): Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable for 2s.

Elementalist's Aspect (Pallid Delve, Dry Steppes): Core or Mastery Skills cast at or above 100 Mana gain a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Aspect of Shared Misery (Oblivion, Hawezar): Lucky Hit: When you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, there is up to a 30% chance for that Crowd Control effect to target another unaffected enemy.

Edgemaster's Aspect (Oldstones, Scosglen): Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, giving the maximum benefit when you have full Primary Resource.

Flamewalker's Aspect (Cultist Refuge, Fractured Peaks): Coming in contact with your Firewall grants you 15% Movement Speed for 4s.

Coming in contact with your Firewall grants you 15% Movement Speed for 4s. Aspect of the Bounding Conduit (Komdor Temple, Dry Steppes): Gain 20% Movement Speed for 3s after Teleporting.

A few of these Sorcerer affixes really stand out as important ones that should be considered. For example, Prodigy’s Aspect gives you 15 mana whenever you use a cooldown, keeping your damage rolling for longer periods.

If you’re a fan of fire skills like Incinerate, you can use Aspect of Conflagaration to deal greater damage while you channel that skill. It could be useful for several Diablo 4 builds. Aspect of the Bounding Conduit allows you to gain 20% movement speed for a few seconds after Teleporting.

Aspect of Three Curses grants Meteor 35% increased Critical Strike Damage in Diablo 4 when your opponent is healthy. This makes Meteor a much more satisfying opening for combat, especially when you have a high crit strike rating.

The Sorcerer class is one of the most fun ways to play Diablo 4. If you like tons of damage and crowd control, this class has what you need. Diablo 4 launches on June 6, 2023.

