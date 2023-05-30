Diablo 4 Codex of Power - All Barbarian Legendary Aspects

Diablo 4’s Barbarian has a wealth of fun bonuses in the Codex of Power. As you complete dungeons, you’ll unlock more and more of these affixes. Then, you can place them on the legendary items you unlock, replacing a generic power with something more suitable to your build. This will be a key strategy if you want to tackle the most difficult content in the game. Barbarian has a wealth of Legendary Aspects built around Leap, Charge, Bleeding, and Berserking.

If you’re curious where all of this Diablo 4’s class Legendary Aspects unlock, we’ve got you covered. A few of these appear much later in the game. Depending on what build you’re aiming for, some are certainly better than others.

Barbarian’s Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4’s Codex of Power

Completing dungeons in Diablo 4 will unlock a variety of Codex of Power entries for all the classes in the game. However, it can often be confusing where you need to go to unlock specific Legendary Aspects for this class.

If you’re looking to play a Barbarian, you’ll want to think about what kind of build you’re going for. Whether you want to spam Leap, Whirlwind, or gain buffs for swapping weapons, the Codex of Power in Diablo 4 has exactly what you need.

Barbarian Aspects

Aspect of Tempering Blows (Defiled Catacomb, Fractured Peaks): After swapping weapons 6 times, gain 4 Fortify.

A few of these abilities really stand out to me as potentially powerful. I like combining Veteran Brawler’s Aspect with any other Leap abilities. Veteran Brawler makes your Core Skills increase the damage of your next Charge or Leap. While it doesn’t need it, using this with Aspect of Perpetual Stomping to ensure Charge or Leap are always off cooldown is fun.

Making foes bleed as a Barbarian in D4 can be powerful with these affixes. Codex of Power abilities like Iron Blood Aspect (2% DR for each nearby bleeding enemy) goes fantastic with Aspect of Berserk Ripping. It makes your direct damage deal bleeding damage while berserking. This will keep you tanky for much longer.

There are so many great options for Codex of Power entries for Barbarian. Just keep an eye out for which you want to use in Diablo 4 when the game launches on June 6, 2023.

