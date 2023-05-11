Which is the right class for you in Diablo 4's Server Slam?

The Diablo 4 Server Slam is coming soon, so players can try out the various classes in the game’s first act. This will be the final test ahead of the game’s official launch. It will be a great way to find any remaining bugs and try out the buffs and nerfs the developers added to the game. The main purpose, however, is to see if the servers can handle the overwhelming amount of players that are going to want to play when the game drops in June.

Provided the Diablo 4 servers aren’t overloaded, and you can get into the game, which class should you play? Each one brings something different to the table, with some being easier to play than others. Ultimately, you should play whichever sounds the most fun, but we’re here to help with what you can expect.

What class should you play in Diablo 4’s Server Slam event?

In the previous preview sessions of Diablo 4, a few of the classes really stood out as disappointing and weak, Barbarian and Druid in particular. Both of these are supposed to be adjusted to be more enjoyable in the Server Slam and the official release.

With that in mind, it’s not a bad idea to try these out if you played them previously and were disappointed. Barbarians are supposed to be beefier and tankier. Whirlwind is supposed to be more powerful at the cost of more fury. If you love to get down and dirty in melee combat, Barbarian is the Diablo 4 class you want to play.

It’s also satisfying to be able to have four weapons in your build and not be worried about having to specialize in just one for the whole game. As you use abilities, you swap weapons automatically, and that’s amazing.

Druids also felt weak and frustrating to play in Diablo 4 when it came to the class offerings in the game. What’s the point of having summoned allies when their damage is mediocre? That’s supposed to be fixed, and their usability was improved in both Maul and Pulverize.

One of the great things about Druids is how many options it has. You can shapeshift and can cast devastating elemental spells. You’re probably better off having a nice mixture of the two. Specializing doesn’t seem to be too great, but that could change in Diablo 4’s future. Druids are for players who want to be able to do pretty much everything.

In the preview sessions, the Necromancer class was overwhelmingly powerful when it was available to play. It’s incredibly beginner friendly - as long as you’re doing a summon build. While simply using bone spells isn’t as fun or satisfying, it’s worth having one or two of them around, though.

There’s something satisfying about summoning a swarm of angry, powerful undead in Diablo 4, though. Out of all the classes in the game, I played Necromancer and Barbarian the most. In my estimation, Necro is the class that is the most fun if you want to just watch as your forces decimate enemies.

Between summoning enemies and Corpse Explosion, Necros don’t disappoint. They’re going to be on the receiving end of some minor nerfs while being buffed in other areas. If you want to survive better, pick Blood skills. If you want to just demolish enemies, Summoning is the best route.

Rogue is another class I found myself playing quite a bit in solo/group play of Diablo 4. It’s fast, does decent damage, and you can quite easily keep foes at a distance while melting them down with bowguns/crossbows. It’s a blend of the Demon Hunter from Diablo 3 and Diablo 2’s Rogue, so it’s the best of both worlds.

However, they’re a little more on the complex side because you want to have the right weapons for your various passives and synergies to work correctly. You could wind up skipping incredible weapon drops or constantly rebuilding your skillset, so keep this in mind. If you like being nimble while raining tons of AOE damage alongside your various traps, Rogue is the right choice.

All the classes in Diablo 4 are amazing, and each one brings something unique to the field. The Server Slam begins on May 12, 2023, at 12 pm PDT and will end on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 12 pm PDT. If you missed out on previous sessions, it’s time to dive in and see the glorious carnage for yourself.

