How to download Diablo 4 Server Slam beta early on all platforms

The Diablo 4 Server Slam beta is set to launch next month, and there is a lot of excitement among franchise fans to try out certain portions of the game ahead of the official launch in June. The beta will take place from May 12, 2023, at 12 pm PDT to May 14, 2023, at 12 pm PDT. During this time, players will be able to log into Sanctuary and explore some of the game's content before its official release.

Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 #DiabloIV draws near.We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 🔥

While much of the content during the Server Slam will be similar to the previous two betas, there are some new things that players can look forward to, including balance changes and the Ashava world boss raid.

However, there has been some confusion among community members regarding how they can access the final beta of the game, with the early download period starting on May 10, 2023, at 12 pm PDT.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you can do to download the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta early and access the game as soon as the servers go live.

Accessing the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta on each platform

As the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta will be dropping for all the major platforms, including Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, the guide will go over how you will be able to download open beta early for all platforms,

1) On PC

To download the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta early on PC, you need to launch the Battle.net client and then search for the title. You can do this using the search bar, and it will automatically take you to the main page of the game.

After selecting the dropdown menu that is located under Game Version, you will need to search for the Server Slam option. Click on the blue install button, and the open beta version of the game automatically begin installing.

2) On Xbox

The process on the Xbox is a rather simple one and all you will need to do is search for the Server Slam version of the game in the Microsoft Store and then download it.

3) On PlayStation

Those on PlayStation will need to search for the Server Slam version in the PSN store and then download the open beta.

It’s important to note that those who already have the Diablo 4 open beta downloaded from a previous access period will need to update that version of the game.

Additionally, to enjoy the multiplayer aspect of the Server Slam, an active Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription is currently not required. However, this won't be the case for the official title that drops in June.

If you are in Germany, you will need a PS Plus subscription for the Server Slam due to the title’s rating requirements.

