Diablo 4’s third “Server Slam” beta announced: Start time and end date revealed

Diablo 4 will finally be getting a third playtest ahead of its official release on June 6, 2023. From May 12, 2023, 12:00 pm PDT to May 14, 2023, 12:00 pm PDT, everyone will be able to take part in the beta that the developers are calling a “Server Slam” weekend, as it will be dropping for all major platforms.

With the RPG finally going gold, this is exciting news, and it’s safe to say that there are many players who will be looking to try the beta out.

We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.



Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 #DiabloIV draws near.We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.

The Diablo 4 “Server Slam” beta will drop for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Additionally, some of its quality-of-life features will also be live. Players will be able to enjoy couch co-op for consoles along with cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms.

When it comes to the amount of playable content in the Server Slam beta, players can look forward to something similar to the previous Open Beta weekend.

What will Diablo 4 “Server Slam” beta offer?

Reach level 20 in the Server Slam (May 12-14) to earn the Wolf Pack.



Reach level 20 in the Server Slam (May 12-14) to earn the Wolf Pack.

It's your last chance before launch! There are still wolf puppies that need a home.

While the content will be quite similar to that of the open beta weekend, there will be a number of balance changes that players can look forward to. The patch that the beta will be played on will be the beta feedback patch, which will contain a fair bit of nerfs and buffs for some of the classes in the game.

Some of the bigger highlights are the buffs that will be hitting the Barbarian and the Druid. These two classes were not performing well on the lower levels. The developers have listened to community feedback, and quality-of-life updates will be hitting them in Diablo 4.

Join the Server Slam to conquer Ashava, earn rewards, and prepare for the real battle.



Join the Server Slam to conquer Ashava, earn rewards, and prepare for the real battle.

blizz.ly/3LjBN5S Experience Hell one last time before launch.

Additionally, there will be changes to dungeons. Going forward, players will have to backtrack less through areas where there are no monsters and they have already cleared.

The Legendary will also not be inflated for the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta so that players can get a glimpse of how the game will actually feel on lower levels upon launch.

It’s important to note that the beta test will be held to check the durability of the servers. There may be a number of server crashes and performance issues, depending on the traffic surge.

