5 things to expect from Diablo 4’s upcoming Server Slam beta

Diablo 4 has finally announced a final beta testing period ahead of its official launch on June 6, 2023. The beta will be called the Server Slam beta, and every player will be eligible to participate in the testing where the developers will primarily check for server strength while allowing fans to experience Sanctuary once again after the open beta period that was held last month.

Diablo @Diablo



We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.



Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 #DiabloIV draws near.We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 #DiabloIV draws near.We've heard your feedback, it's time to visit Sanctuary once more before June.Join the Server Slam, May 12-14 🔥 https://t.co/B2fr8TF5p6

The server slam period will take place from May 12, 2023, 12 pm PDT to May 14, 2023, 12 pm PDT, and while the base content will remain similar to the previous testing period, fans can look forward to some additional changes.

Hence, there is a fair bit of curiosity regarding what to expect from the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta. The list below will go over some of the things that you can look out for during the upcoming testing period.

Everything to look forward to in the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta

Diablo @Diablo



Reach level 20 in the Server Slam (May 12-14) to earn the Wolf Pack.



It's your last chance before launch! There are still wolf puppies that need a home.Reach level 20 in the Server Slam (May 12-14) to earn the Wolf Pack.It's your last chance before launch! There are still wolf puppies that need a home.Reach level 20 in the Server Slam (May 12-14) to earn the Wolf Pack.❗It's your last chance before launch! https://t.co/PAEk6lCavr

Here are some of the things you can expect from the upcoming Diablo 4 Server Slam beta:

1) Access to all five classes

During the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta, you will be able to start your journey in Sanctuary by piloting any of the five classes that have been introduced so far. Hence you will be able to get your hands on the Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, or Sorcerer when starting the game.

2) Early Access and Open Beta weekend rewards will not carry over

Unfortunately, for those who participated in the previous two beta periods of the game and are wondering whether their progress and loot will carry over to the Server Slam, the answer is no. Players will need to start from scratch, complete the missions, and rebuild their character from the beginning.

3) Level 20 will be the max

Much like with the previous Diablo 4 beta, the Server SLam will also be limiting character level to 20, after which they will not be able to earn any more Ability Points. However, they will keep getting stronger loot by completing the more challenging dungeons and raids to make their character significantly stronger.

4) Legendary item drop rate and class changes

The Legendary item drop rate will be reduced significantly, and players will be given a chance to experience the lower levels of the RPG as they would be in the official game.

Additionally, balance changes will be made to a few classes in the game. Some of the highlights will be the buffs to the Barbarian and Druid, as they were seen struggling quite a bit during the early stages of the game.

5) Ashava raid and Server Slam rewards

Exactly 24 hours after the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta goes live, the Ashava world boss will start to spawn every three hours from May 13, 9 am PDT. Those who are able to beat Ashava with their level 20 characters before the end of the Server Slam will be granted the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy that can be attached to their horse. Ashava’s final spawn time will be on May 14 at 9 am PDT.

Diablo @Diablo



Join the Server Slam to conquer Ashava, earn rewards, and prepare for the real battle.



blizz.ly/3LjBN5S Experience Hell one last time before launch.Join the Server Slam to conquer Ashava, earn rewards, and prepare for the real battle. Experience Hell one last time before launch.Join the Server Slam to conquer Ashava, earn rewards, and prepare for the real battle.🔥 blizz.ly/3LjBN5S 🔥 https://t.co/WYkzj1mMDn

Additionally, players will also be able to get their hands on multiple rewards (which were available in the previous betas) in the Server Server slam. They are:

Initial Casualty Title: Earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

Early Voyager Title: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: Earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy: Earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character.

It’s important to note here that if players have previously earned these rewards from the Early Access and Open Beta weekends, they will not be required to earn them again.

Poll : 0 votes