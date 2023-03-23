Diablo 4 Renown guide: All obtainable rewards, task points redistribution, and more

Diablo 4 players have various ways to get stronger as they progress further into the narrative. While defeating hordes and clearing out dungeons is a more straightforward way of scaling your character in the game, the RPG also allows other options.

One such feature is Renown, which is a sort of passive experience that you will gain when completing certain tasks in the various regions of Sanctuary. These will accumulate over time. Once you unlock a Renown level, you will be able to get your hands on a fair bit of bonus rewards.

Renown is one of the newer mechanics in the franchise. With the beta access period of the RPG now live, there has been a fair bit of curiosity as to how the feature actually works.

Today’s guide goes over all the tasks that offer Renown in Diablo 4, along with the rewards that each level unlocks in the game.

All Renown tasks in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, Renown is something that you will be able to farm passively as you make your way through Sanctuary to complete tasks. Each task has a set amount of Renown points that you can acquire.

Here is a list of all the tasks and the point distribution:

Waypoints

10 Renown Points

Strongholds

50 Renown Points

Side Quests

15 Renown Points

Areas Discovered

2 Renown Points

Side Dungeons

20 Renown Points

Altars Of Lilith

5 Renown Points

You will not necessarily have to go out of your way to actively collect Renown points in Diablo 4. As you progress through Sanctuary, you will automatically get to unlock Waypoints and take part in Stronghold missions and Dungeons. Hence, Renown points are something that you farm passively in the RPG.

All Renown point rewards in Diablo 4

Below is a list of everything that you will be able to unlock as you get more Renown levels in Diablo 4:

80 Renown

Bonus XP + 10,000 Gold + 1 Skill Point

180 Renown

Bonus XP + 10,000 Gold + 1 Potion Charge

300 Renown

Bonus XP + 10,000 Gold + 1 Skill Point

500 Renown

Bonus XP + 10,000 Gold + 1 Skill Point

800 Renown

Bonus XP + 10,000 Gold + 4 Paragon Points

As you collect more Renown points, you will be able to unlock new levels, which will automatically net you Bonus XP, Gold, and skill points.

Each region in Sanctuary will have its own Renown progression system. This makes the feature one of the best ways to help your characters scale towards the late game and have an easier time with some of the hardest raids in Diablo 4.

