Best Barbarian build in Diablo 4 beta

The Barbarian class is an extremely beginner-friendly option you can make the most of in the Diablo 4 beta. Unlike the two other options (Sorcerer and Rogue) available at the moment (which will increase during open beta), the said class is easy to pick and simple to master. This makes it ideal for beginners, and all they need is a good build to maximize the damage output.

There are different ways in which you can go with the Barbarian class, and all of them are quite effective. However, the class has the ability to use a whirlwind type of attack that truly brings the most out of it.

On the one hand, this particular move allows the class to marginally bypass the limited range. On the other hand, it will allow you to have a heavy blend of damage and crowd control, something that might be especially suitable if you’re playing alone.

The Barbarian’s Whirlwind ability is simply overpowered in the Diablo 4 beta

When it comes to the following Barbarian build, the main focus is to cause as much damage as possible. Not only are the selected skills catering towards that, but their upgrades are also meant to be used towards the same goal in the Diablo 4 beta.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian build

Basic skill – Flay: It causes damage to the enemy on one hand and inflicts Bleeding status on it. With the Battle upgrade, there’s an added chance of implementing Vulnerable on enemies as well.

Core skill – Whirlwind: Pretty straightforward pick as it’s the main key of the build. It rapidly causes damage to surrounding enemies, and also inflicts Bleeding damage after the Furious upgrade.

Defensive – Rallying Cry :This is more of a support skill, as it increases resource generation and movement speed of the allies. The Tactical upgrade allows the resource generation to be applicable for you, and generate fury.

Brawling skill – Charge: A movement based skill that causes your Berserker to rush forward and knock back enemies. The Mighty upgrade will also allow you to inflict Vulnerability on the enemies.

Weapon mastery skill – Rupture: Does different types of damage and inflicts Bleeding on the enemies. It then converts the bleeding amount into damage, which can be devastating. The tactical upgrade will allow the Barbarian to increase its attack speed after killing an enemy.

Ultimate Skill – Wrath of the Berserker: The skill allows you to gain Bersersking and Unstoppable for 5 seconds. Any direct attack within the next 10 seconds will grants Berserking for 5 seconds. With a supreme upgrade, the same skill helps gain movement speed and Fury generation.

The build can be further enhanced with the help of gems and legendary aspects in Diablo 4. Some of them will depend on the progression Diablo 4 players have made in the beta. However, the build mentioned above will certainly help them progress faster and in a steady fashion.

