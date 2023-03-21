Diablo 4 loot guide: How to keep resetting completed dungeons

There is an infinite amount of loot to be obtained in Diablo 4, especially if you are completing dungeons all day long.

While there might seem to be a limited number of dungeons during the game's current beta versions, players can reset the completed ones and keep farming loot in a loop.

Dungeons are some of the best ways to get more powerful in Diablo 4 as they offer players access to some of the rarest and most powerful items in the game.

Hence, while the early access and open beta version of the game will limit your level to 25, you will be allowed to scale further by acquiring legendary items in dungeons and enhancing them.

However, there is some confusion among community members as to how one can reset a dungeon in the RPG once it has been completed.

This loot-farming guide will go over some of the things required to make the most of your dungeons in Diablo 4.

Resetting dungeons in Diablo 4

As mentioned, you will be able to complete dungeons in Diablo 4, and then reset it to keep farming loot from it. It is one of the best ways to scale up in the RPG, so exploit this feature as much as possible to make things easier when facing challenging late-game encounters.

To reset completed dungeons in the game, here are a few things that you need to do:

Once you have completed the dungeon, defeated all the enemies, cleared the objectives, and got your hands on all possible loot, you will then need to leave it. And open the World Map.

To be able to leave a dungeon, you will be required to make your way to the entrance and then either open the map or bring up the action key. There will be a “Leave Dungeon” icon, clicking on which will allow you to automatically escape the area.

Once outside in the open world, you will be required to bring up the World Map and then expand the journal. There you will be able to find the option that reads “Reset Dungeons”.

By clicking on “Accept” in the following pop-up box, you will have successfully reset all the dungeons in the area. Then make your way to the entrance of the dungeon you want to run once again.

After resetting the dungeons and entering them again, you will notice that the defeated enemies have respawned along with their dropped loot. This method will not work on all dungeons, and only specific ones along with their Nightmare versions can be reset.

The only exceptions are the Campaign Dungeons and Stronghold, which are currently impossible to reset in Diablo 4.

