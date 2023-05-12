Diablo 4 official release date, early access details, pre-order bonuses, and more

The Diablo 4 beta weekend was quite a hit worldwide. With the game's final release date drawing near, players will want to know more about what the final version will contain. Except for the base version, most editions will let players access additional cosmetics. Most importantly, players will also be able to access the game early.
So here's a quick rundown of all the editions for Diablo 4, along with the early access details and pre-order bonuses.
When does Diablo 4 go live?
Based on the information presently available, Diablo 4 is expected to go live on the following dates in different regions around the globe:
- United States (Pacific): June 5, 4 PM PT
- United States (East Coast): June 5, 5 PM ET
- United Kingdom: June 6, 12 AM BST
- Europe: June 6, 1 AM GMT
- Korea: June 6, 8 AM KST
- India: June 6, 6:30 AM IST
Since the game will be available on all digital platforms, preloads should go live as the release date approaches, and those who pre-ordered the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition will receive 96-hour early access.
All Diablo 4 editions and bonuses
Diablo 4 will be available in three specific editions. Apart from the base game, the Standard Edition will contain the following cosmetics that can be used in other games developed by Blizzard:
- Diablo 3: Inarius Wings and Murloc Pet
- World of Warcraft: Amalgam of Rage Mount
- Diablo Immortal: Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set
Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive everything included in the Standard Edition, along with these additional cosmetics:
- Temptation Mount
- Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor
- Season Pass
Finally, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will have access to everything from the other two editions, along with the following:
- Wings of Creator emote
- 20 Season pass tier skip
Early access is not unlockable any other way than by purchasing the Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the game. As an RPG, Diablo 4 has raised many eyebrows and attracted a lot of fans from around the globe. With its release just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how players react once the game goes live.