Diablo 4 official release date, early access details, pre-order bonuses, and more

The Diablo 4 beta weekend was quite a hit worldwide. With the game's final release date drawing near, players will want to know more about what the final version will contain. Except for the base version, most editions will let players access additional cosmetics. Most importantly, players will also be able to access the game early.

So here's a quick rundown of all the editions for Diablo 4, along with the early access details and pre-order bonuses.

When does Diablo 4 go live?

Diablo @Diablo



Pre-purchase for up to 4 days Early Access.

Unique in-game rewards.

And much more.



Diablo4.com Hell draws near. Be ready with the #DiabloIV Ultimate Edition.Pre-purchase for up to 4 days Early Access.Unique in-game rewards.And much more. Hell draws near. Be ready with the #DiabloIV Ultimate Edition.🔥 Pre-purchase for up to 4 days Early Access.🔥 Unique in-game rewards.🔥 And much more.Diablo4.com https://t.co/ZWUDa2ASmC

Based on the information presently available, Diablo 4 is expected to go live on the following dates in different regions around the globe:

United States (Pacific): June 5, 4 PM PT

United States (East Coast): June 5, 5 PM ET

United Kingdom: June 6, 12 AM BST

Europe: June 6, 1 AM GMT

Korea: June 6, 8 AM KST

India: June 6, 6:30 AM IST

Since the game will be available on all digital platforms, preloads should go live as the release date approaches, and those who pre-ordered the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition will receive 96-hour early access.

All Diablo 4 editions and bonuses

Diablo @Diablo



Tune in to the Developer Update Livestream on May 10 at 11AM PT for a look into the post-launch experience.



blizz.ly/3M2MOsF #DiabloIV will be here soon… but that’s only the beginning.Tune in to the Developer Update Livestream on May 10 at 11AM PT for a look into the post-launch experience. #DiabloIV will be here soon… but that’s only the beginning. Tune in to the Developer Update Livestream on May 10 at 11AM PT for a look into the post-launch experience.blizz.ly/3M2MOsF https://t.co/WAGEv3bTua

Diablo 4 will be available in three specific editions. Apart from the base game, the Standard Edition will contain the following cosmetics that can be used in other games developed by Blizzard:

Diablo 3: Inarius Wings and Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft: Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal: Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive everything included in the Standard Edition, along with these additional cosmetics:

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Season Pass

Finally, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will have access to everything from the other two editions, along with the following:

Wings of Creator emote

20 Season pass tier skip

Early access is not unlockable any other way than by purchasing the Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the game. As an RPG, Diablo 4 has raised many eyebrows and attracted a lot of fans from around the globe. With its release just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how players react once the game goes live.

Poll : 0 votes