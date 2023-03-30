Diablo 4, the highly anticipated upcoming title by Blizzard Entertainment, is widely regarded by the community as an MMORPG. Given that the game is an ARPG and has been from its earliest version some decades ago, this is unquestionably a weird component. Diablo is one of the games that contributed to developing the ARPG subgenre. Therefore, this article has included a brief overview of why Diablo 4 is considered an MMORPG.

Note: The article is subjective, and readers can analyze why the community regards Diablo 4 as an MMORPG.

A brief analysis of Diablo 4 being considered an MMORPG

Over the past two weekends, Blizzard Entertainment conducted two open betas for their upcoming title. As a result, gamers worldwide experienced a small portion of what this game has to offer.

Unsurprisingly, the Diablo 4 community quickly proclaimed it a top-tier MMORPG. Well, there are a lot of reasons why people could think that. The game's massive open environment ranks #1 among these.

The universe of Diablo 4 is perhaps the largest that players may explore. Dungeons, quests, and new areas to discover abound throughout it. Also, gamers will run into several adversaries very constantly.

Overall, this game has a living and breathing world that is very similar to the likes of World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. The second most significant thing to consider is its seasonal model.

Season-wide content is a primary feature that sets MMORPGs apart from other video games. This game will include seasons, new missions, equipment, battle, passes, and tales.

Players will therefore be exposed to a fresh grind every three months in which they must rebuild their preferred class. In reality, the third main factor that makes the game an MMORPG, construct crafting, is a result of this game's seasonal feature.

In Diablo 4, every class has many times to grind and farm throughout the game. These items will drop from bosses and dungeons. Every type has an expansive skill tree that players can match with their items and create something unique to differentiate them from every other player.

Thus, the game is expansive, has variety, and will offer fresh content on a 3-month basis. These three aspects are enough to consider Blizzard Entertainment's latest title as an MMORPG.

Lastly, while it is pretty evident, the grind aspect is also within the game. Every item needs to be farmed, and it will take a long time before players can get a complete build ready. This is one of the key features that sets MMORPGs apart and the main reason people keep playing games in this genre regularly.

