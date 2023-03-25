What is the best class for solo players in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4's open beta started on March 25, 2023, and players have been diving into the game to try it out. The beta version of Diablo 4 has been phenomenal, leading to several first-time players flocking into the game. As such, one of the key problems that several players might face is class selection, especially for those who are playing solo.

Obviously, it is crucial to clarify here that this discussion is subjective and certain players might find other classes much more friendly when it comes to first-time experience.

A brief discussion on the most solo-friendly class in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a brilliant game when it comes to the co-op experience; however, the game can also be played and completed solo for the most part, apart from a few world bosses. Obviously, in this case, players will find others to join in as those enemies are instance-based.

In any case, this leads to the question of what might be the best class for solo play. The most optimal answer to this will be the sorcerer class. No doubt, it is probably one of the strongest in the game for all forms of content.

The first major reason is that one can play from a distance. This means that against major bosses, players can simply throw spells while running around a bit without ever engaging the boss at a melee range. There is never really the risk of dying from some random attack.

Secondly, sorcerers make it very easy to deal with bosses who teleport too much. There are quite a few bosses in Diablo 4 who love moving around the arena by vanishing into thin air and then reappearing once again.

Since sorcerers can throw spells from a distance, players do not have to worry about chasing these bosses during a fight.

Lastly, the damage output from sorcerers is incredibly high. In Diablo 4 players can build a cryo, pyro, or a lightning mage depending upon what they like; however, irrespective of this, a sorcerer's abilities and skill tree provides players with a wide range of tools to dish out incredible amounts of damage.

Apart from that, it also provides several abilities to escape from difficult situations. It is also crucial to mention that the sorcerer class is very easy to build and newer players will have very little problem understanding what to do in any given situation.

Thus, it is safe to say that a sorcerer is probably the best class for solo play. If players are confused, then going for a standard pyromancer build is going to be ideal and is going to work out like a charm against every enemy within the game.

